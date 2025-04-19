This Breathtaking Caribbean Paradise Was Crowned The Ultimate Destination For Boating Adventures

An analysis published by boat charter site Getmyboat has found that Nassau, Bahamas, is the most popular boating destination in the Caribbean region. Specifically, the analysis mentions Nassau's "turquoise waters and proximity to the famous Exuma Cays." With nearby attractions like the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park and remote island beaches with clear water, it's easy to see why.

But boating in the Bahamas is about far more than Nassau, the capital city on New Providence Island. The nation is made up of about 700 islands and smaller cays, plus as many as 2,000 rocky islets. Outside of Nassau, the other islands are called the Family or Out Islands. Exploring these places is the stuff of nautical dreams. Nassau's proximity to the lovely Exuma Cays puts it on the map, at least as far as boaters are concerned.

While the Bahamas are typically grouped into the Caribbean due to their culture and political ties, the islands geographically lie in the North Atlantic. The westernmost of the Out Islands, Bimini, begins about 55 miles off the coast of South Florida, and the Lucayan Archipelago, of which The Bahamas makes up the majority, extends southeastward to Turks and Caicos and Hispaniola.