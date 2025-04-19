This Breathtaking Caribbean Paradise Was Crowned The Ultimate Destination For Boating Adventures
An analysis published by boat charter site Getmyboat has found that Nassau, Bahamas, is the most popular boating destination in the Caribbean region. Specifically, the analysis mentions Nassau's "turquoise waters and proximity to the famous Exuma Cays." With nearby attractions like the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park and remote island beaches with clear water, it's easy to see why.
But boating in the Bahamas is about far more than Nassau, the capital city on New Providence Island. The nation is made up of about 700 islands and smaller cays, plus as many as 2,000 rocky islets. Outside of Nassau, the other islands are called the Family or Out Islands. Exploring these places is the stuff of nautical dreams. Nassau's proximity to the lovely Exuma Cays puts it on the map, at least as far as boaters are concerned.
While the Bahamas are typically grouped into the Caribbean due to their culture and political ties, the islands geographically lie in the North Atlantic. The westernmost of the Out Islands, Bimini, begins about 55 miles off the coast of South Florida, and the Lucayan Archipelago, of which The Bahamas makes up the majority, extends southeastward to Turks and Caicos and Hispaniola.
Boating in the Bahamas
For many boaters, spending time floating in the Bahamas is a bucket list dream. A country with this much water can't help but be a boater's paradise, but the conditions on the water make it even more unique. The islands sit atop the Bahama Banks, which are shallow sea areas fringed with coral reefs. Deep sounds and channels separate the island groups, but the banks provide space for plenty of sandbars, scenic coves, and cozy anchorages.
Nassau is a popular spot for several reasons, but primarily, it's about access. As the country's largest city, it's the easiest place to get to because it has the busiest cruise ship docks and airport. And with all that traffic come opportunities for excursions, as plenty of businesses are set up and ready to provide tours and rent out boats. However, the most popular spots to do the boating are, as the report notes, not in Nassau but rather in the Exuma Cays. The cays begin about 35 miles from Nassau and stretch more than 90 miles farther southeast.
For seasoned boaters, the appeal of boating in the Bahamas is getting there on your own. The nation represents one of the world's top cruising destinations. Every year, sailing and motor yachts of every size and description visit the islands to spend time in the gin-clear water and roam the most remote Out Islands. Boating in the Bahamas is a year-round activity — busy with snowbird boaters who spend their winters in the islands, while during summer, powerboaters zip back and forth between Florida. Summer offers calmer winds, but the danger of hurricanes from June to November means boaters must keep a weather eye and make plans should a storm threaten.
Getting to the Bahamas, by boat or by plane
If you're not coming on your own boat, getting a flight or cruise to Nassau is straightforward. However, traveling between island groups and experiencing the country's best boating requires little research. There are about 20 international airports, but most flights connect through Nassau. There's also ferry and mailboat service, both of which take passengers, but travel times can be long. Some destinations, such as Abaco and Eleuthera, are easier to reach than others, thanks to more airline choices and faster, more frequent ferry connections.
For the ultimate adventure in the Bahamas by boat, charting a yacht might be your best bet. The two biggest charter bases are Nassau for exploring the Exumas and Marsh Harbour, from which you can cruise the lovely Abaco Cays. You can rent either power or sailboats; crewed charters are available for anyone, while bareboat charters let you take the boat on your own, so long as you have boating experience.
Note that a U.S. government travel advisory has listed the Bahamas as a Level 2 nation, meaning visitors should exercise increased caution when traveling. The advisory pertains to the big cities of Nassau and Freeport, where violent crime is a problem in some areas. However, it notes jet ski and boating safety, saying, "boating is not well regulated. Injuries and deaths have occurred" (via Department of State). It's essential to choose your watersports provider carefully and always keep an eye on the weather and marine conditions when boating.