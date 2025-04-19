Turkey's Tourist-Friendly Coastal Town Is The Perfect Getaway With Sunny Beaches And Ancient Ruins

On March 6, 1930, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of modern-day Turkey, visited the southern Anatolian city of Antalya and, per the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, reportedly said of its landscape, "Without a doubt, Antalya is the most beautiful place in the world." Bold as the claim may seem, this city of nearly 3 million people on the Mediterranean coast contains all the natural grandeur, ancient ruins, and cosmopolitan atmosphere needed to back it up.

Part of Turkey's Turquoise Coast, Antalya hosts a diversity of international visitors and residents that rivals even that of Istanbul's. The city is well-known for its Russian immigrant and tourist population, with the group accounting for 3.5 million of the city's 15 million annual visitors, according to Antalya's Culture and Tourism directorate. During the peak summer season, you'd be forgiven for thinking you weren't in Turkey at all, given the number of languages you'll hear and swimsuits you'll see. This is not the comparatively conservative atmosphere you'll find in Turkish cities closer to the country's interior.

That laid-back, international vibe — combined with the city's beaches, restaurants, bar scene, and the region's excellent outdoor adventure opportunities — makes Antalya a "different kind" of Turkey that you won't get anywhere else, for better and worse. The city is more interesting and less polished than it seems from afar, but that's what makes it so compelling: Like the rest of Turkey, Antalya is a story of opposites. The result is a magnetic mix of controlled mayhem that makes for a great base to explore the rest of Turkey's affordable Mediterranean vacation spots. Whether or not you end up agreeing that it's the most beautiful place in the world, it's worth finding out for yourself.