Turkey's Tourist-Friendly Coastal Town Is The Perfect Getaway With Sunny Beaches And Ancient Ruins
On March 6, 1930, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of modern-day Turkey, visited the southern Anatolian city of Antalya and, per the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, reportedly said of its landscape, "Without a doubt, Antalya is the most beautiful place in the world." Bold as the claim may seem, this city of nearly 3 million people on the Mediterranean coast contains all the natural grandeur, ancient ruins, and cosmopolitan atmosphere needed to back it up.
Part of Turkey's Turquoise Coast, Antalya hosts a diversity of international visitors and residents that rivals even that of Istanbul's. The city is well-known for its Russian immigrant and tourist population, with the group accounting for 3.5 million of the city's 15 million annual visitors, according to Antalya's Culture and Tourism directorate. During the peak summer season, you'd be forgiven for thinking you weren't in Turkey at all, given the number of languages you'll hear and swimsuits you'll see. This is not the comparatively conservative atmosphere you'll find in Turkish cities closer to the country's interior.
That laid-back, international vibe — combined with the city's beaches, restaurants, bar scene, and the region's excellent outdoor adventure opportunities — makes Antalya a "different kind" of Turkey that you won't get anywhere else, for better and worse. The city is more interesting and less polished than it seems from afar, but that's what makes it so compelling: Like the rest of Turkey, Antalya is a story of opposites. The result is a magnetic mix of controlled mayhem that makes for a great base to explore the rest of Turkey's affordable Mediterranean vacation spots. Whether or not you end up agreeing that it's the most beautiful place in the world, it's worth finding out for yourself.
Antalya's beaches and historic ruins
Antalya is a beach town. If you're staying anywhere near the central downtown area, you need to check out Konyaaltı Beach, a several-mile-long stretch of sand and pebbles lining the city's western edge that looks out over the mountains in the distance. Konyaaltı gets busy in the summer, but its size means it's rarely difficult to find a place to put down your towel. If you want something more accommodating, there are plenty of beach clubs along its length that provide lounge chairs and umbrellas for a fee and serve up food and drinks as well.
For something a little more intimate, check out Mermerli Beach, a small, private strip of seaside sandwiched between a small marina and a rocky hill dotted with cypress and palm trees. You can get an even more secluded and naturally raw experience at Kayalıklar, just south of the airport. This public beach is made up of a stony seaside with no lifeguard or beach infrastructure to speak of, except for the stairs leading down to the water's edge. Consider bringing an umbrella if you want to spend the day here — the Antalya summer sun is no joke.
If ruins and history are your thing, head to the Antalya Archaeology Museum. It's one of the largest in the country and houses some impressive artifacts, including an ancient coin collection, statues of Roman emperors, and a hall of sarcophagi. If you don't mind the 45-minute drive out of town, the Termessos Ruins just to the north of the city is a rewarding day trip. It features a surviving Ionian temple, a gymnasium, and an awe-inspiring amphitheater with views of the rocky hills leading down to the city and the sea in the distance.
Wining, dining, and sightseeing in Antalya
Antalya is a great city to simply walk around in, especially by the water. When you're not heading to the beach or hiking through ancient cities, check out Karaalioğlu Park on the seaside for a picnic spot with mountain views. The park is flanked by two observation decks that offer excellent views of the area. From there, you're not far from Kaleiçi, Antalya's charming old town that's full of boutique stores and restaurants. Spend some time wandering around the area, and you'll run into Hadrian's Gate, an ancient stone gateway built in A.D. 130 for the visit of Roman Emperor Hadrian.
Your first culinary stop in Kaleiçi should be Vanilla, a fine dining establishment that's one of the best in the old town area, if not the entire city. It has great food, excellent wine, and an intoxicating atmosphere. Don't miss it. For a more relaxed but equally charming meal, consider stopping by Luna Garden, where you can dine on a plant-filled patio that feels like a hidden garden.
If you want to see Antalya at its most hectic, aim for July. It'll be hot and crowded, and the nightlife will be buzzing. For the more relaxed traveler, spring (April to May) and late summer (End of September to late October) are your best bets for lower prices, quieter streets, and cooler but still warm temps. Getting here is a breeze — there are plenty of direct flights to Antalya Airport from Europe's largest hubs. Finding accommodation in Antalya is similarly easy, with options ranging from budget hostels to high-end luxury hotels and everything in between. When you're done exploring the city, consider heading to one of the world's most breathtaking geological destinations in the nearby province of Denizli.