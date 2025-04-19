One Of California's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Wine City Blending Redwoods, Vineyards, And Outdoor Adventure
California has some renowned wine destinations, like Napa and Sonoma, where just about everyone recognizes the name. But there are also plenty of under-the-radar small California towns with a fantastic wine scene. Ukiah, in the heart of Mendocino County, is one such destination. Along with its vineyards, this small city along the Russian River has easy access to great outdoor recreation, including California's famous redwoods, and unique hot springs resorts.
Ukiah sits in a valley in the California coastal ranges along Highway 101, and the city and its surroundings have a Mediterranean climate that makes it ideal for producing wine. If you're hoping to sip some vino with scenic views, Ukiah has you spoiled for choice. The tasting room for the Nelson Family Vineyards is on the grounds of a 2,000-acre ranch where along with the vineyards, they have pear trees, olive trees, and a Christmas tree farm. Savor a glass of the estate's ice reisling under the shade of the property's towering redwoods. You can even stay on the estate in the Vineyard Suite, a fully equipped apartment with stunning views of the Mendocino Valley. Just down the road is Rivino Estate Vineyards & Winery, a popular boutique winery where wines are produced and bottled on-site. The tasting room overlooks the vineyards, offering stunning vistas for enjoying a glass of the estate's Amber Eve, a sangiovese rosé.
While the area has good wine, Ukiah also has some local breweries and distilleries worth checking out. In downtown, the Ukiah Brewing Company was founded in 2000 and was one of the first-ever certified organic brewpubs in California. On the outskirts of town is Rapscallion Spirits Co., a craft distillery that makes a variety of spirits, including, gin, vodka, and rum. Visitors rave about the Preacher's Cut, a tri-blend mash whiskey with notes of marshmallow and maple and an ultra-smooth finish.
Incredible outdoor recreation in and around Ukiah
For an outdoor escape, check out Ukiah's abundance of green spaces. Nestled into Ukiah's western foothills along Orrs Creek you'll find Low Gap Park. Part of the 80-acre park used to be a part of the city dump, but it's been transformed into a beloved local recreation spot with a skate park, disc golf course, and several miles of hiking trails.
A bit further afield is Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve, about a 35-minute drive from Ukiah. This place is proof that you don't need to visit a California national park with otherworldly redwoods to see these towering trees. Montgomery Woods was home to what was once thought to be the tallest tree in the world: the 367.5-foot tall "Mendocino Tree." Marvel at the grandeur of these leafy giants on the 2-mile loop trail through the redwood forest. Added bonus, you won't have to battle the crowds like there are at places like Muir Woods National Monument — an unforgettable national monument with the world's largest species of trees.
For waterfront views, Lake Mendocino is about 10 miles from Ukiah, and it has 15 miles of trails, including some mountain biking and equestrian trails. There's also fishing and boating fun to be had here, and it's got more than 300 campsites.
Ukiah's unique hot springs resorts
Ukiah is home to Vichy Hot Springs, the only place in North America with naturally carbonated hot springs. The Vichy Springs Resort was first opened in the 1850s. It's been visited by a number of notable figures over the years like Mark Twain, Jack London, Teddy Roosevelt, Larry Hagman, and Nancy Pelosi. It has bathtubs, either open air or in private rooms, that you can fill with the famous bubbling mineral water. There's also a large, communal hot tub and an Olympic size pool along with hiking trails through the 700-acre property. Visit for the day or stay at one of the inn's hotel rooms, suites, or cottages to be able to enjoy a sunrise soak.
Orr Hot Springs are natural mineral waters that have attracted people to the area for hundreds of years. To give travelers a chance to enjoy a soak along with a place to stay, the Orr Hot Springs Resort was developed in the late 1850s. It's now a rustic, clothing-optional resort about a 30-minute drive from downtown Ukiah. The resort has a variety of soaking tubs and pools for guests, both communal and private, that are filled with mineral water. The property also has a dry sauna, steam room, and cold plunge. It's available for day use as well as for overnight stays with a range of accommodation options on-site from tent camping to cabins to yurts.
Ukiah is about an hour's drive from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, but for more flight options, you'll probably be looking at San Francisco International Airport, which is about a three-hour drive.