One Of California's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Wine City Blending Redwoods, Vineyards, And Outdoor Adventure

California has some renowned wine destinations, like Napa and Sonoma, where just about everyone recognizes the name. But there are also plenty of under-the-radar small California towns with a fantastic wine scene. Ukiah, in the heart of Mendocino County, is one such destination. Along with its vineyards, this small city along the Russian River has easy access to great outdoor recreation, including California's famous redwoods, and unique hot springs resorts.

Ukiah sits in a valley in the California coastal ranges along Highway 101, and the city and its surroundings have a Mediterranean climate that makes it ideal for producing wine. If you're hoping to sip some vino with scenic views, Ukiah has you spoiled for choice. The tasting room for the Nelson Family Vineyards is on the grounds of a 2,000-acre ranch where along with the vineyards, they have pear trees, olive trees, and a Christmas tree farm. Savor a glass of the estate's ice reisling under the shade of the property's towering redwoods. You can even stay on the estate in the Vineyard Suite, a fully equipped apartment with stunning views of the Mendocino Valley. Just down the road is Rivino Estate Vineyards & Winery, a popular boutique winery where wines are produced and bottled on-site. The tasting room overlooks the vineyards, offering stunning vistas for enjoying a glass of the estate's Amber Eve, a sangiovese rosé.

While the area has good wine, Ukiah also has some local breweries and distilleries worth checking out. In downtown, the Ukiah Brewing Company was founded in 2000 and was one of the first-ever certified organic brewpubs in California. On the outskirts of town is Rapscallion Spirits Co., a craft distillery that makes a variety of spirits, including, gin, vodka, and rum. Visitors rave about the Preacher's Cut, a tri-blend mash whiskey with notes of marshmallow and maple and an ultra-smooth finish.