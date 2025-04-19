How A Viral Social Media Post Turned China's Adorable Puppy Mountain Into A Tourist Destination
On Valentine's Day 2025, Shanghai-based photographer Guo Qingshan posted a picture of a mountain near the Yangtze River, which he had snapped during a hike while vacationing in his hometown of Yichang. Qingshan titled the picture "Puppy Mountain" and shared it on the popular Chinese social platforms RedNote and Weibo. The image quickly garnered over 100,000 likes in less than two weeks on RedNote, and the Chinese hashtag for "Puppy Mountain" garnered millions of views on Weibo. The photo drew the attention of many because the mountain, located in Yichang's Zigui County, had a shape that resembled a dog resting its head. The image was striking and difficult to miss once anyone glanced at the photograph, which is how Qingshan himself noticed it. It was only when reviewing the photos he had taken that he recognized the uncanny similarity and was immediately excited to share it.
Naturally, the virality of the photo led to an influx of visitors to the mountain, many seeking their own viral photo moment. Others who remembered they had once visited the area and photographed the same mountain shared their old photos, having only realized the dog imagery after seeing Qingshan's photo. Finally, some dog owners hilariously tagged photos of their dogs, asking followers if they saw a resemblance between their dog and the mountain image.
Yichang is worth visiting for more than just the Puppy Mountain
As exciting and fun as "Puppy Mountain" is, Yichang has many other appealing attractions that make it worth visiting. Located in the province of Hubei, Yichang is one of multiple cities situated along the famed Yangtze River. That explains its many rich and lush natural resources, including many rivers and mountains. Unsurprisingly, many of the city's most popular tourist attractions are natural sites, including the Three Gorges Dam Tourist Area, Three Gorges Grand Waterfalls, BaiGuoShu Waterfall, and Sanyou Cave Cliff. However, there are also some land-based attractions worth exploring, including the Qingjiang Gallery, Sanyou Cave (Three Visitors Cave), the Yichang Museum, and the Memorial Temple of Qu Yuan.
Depending on your location, getting to Yichang could be a long journey but not necessarily a complicated trip. The city has an international airport, Yichang Sanxia International Airport, which connects to airports in multiple major cities and international hubs, such as Beijing (which has one of the largest airport terminals), Shanghai, Hong Kong (home to the world's "second coolest street"), Bangkok, and Hanoi, to name a few. Once in Yichang, visitors have multiple options for getting around the city, including by train, taxi, private tours, and cruise ships. So, if you're looking for your next exciting international adventure, consider a trip to Yichang. Come for the "Puppy Mountain" and stay for the beautiful natural scenery, fascinating historical elements, and rich culture. Just be sure to time your trip to China right and come during the right time of year.