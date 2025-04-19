How A Viral Social Media Post Turned China's Adorable Puppy Mountain Into A Tourist Destination

On Valentine's Day 2025, Shanghai-based photographer Guo Qingshan posted a picture of a mountain near the Yangtze River, which he had snapped during a hike while vacationing in his hometown of Yichang. Qingshan titled the picture "Puppy Mountain" and shared it on the popular Chinese social platforms RedNote and Weibo. The image quickly garnered over 100,000 likes in less than two weeks on RedNote, and the Chinese hashtag for "Puppy Mountain" garnered millions of views on Weibo. The photo drew the attention of many because the mountain, located in Yichang's Zigui County, had a shape that resembled a dog resting its head. The image was striking and difficult to miss once anyone glanced at the photograph, which is how Qingshan himself noticed it. It was only when reviewing the photos he had taken that he recognized the uncanny similarity and was immediately excited to share it.

Naturally, the virality of the photo led to an influx of visitors to the mountain, many seeking their own viral photo moment. Others who remembered they had once visited the area and photographed the same mountain shared their old photos, having only realized the dog imagery after seeing Qingshan's photo. Finally, some dog owners hilariously tagged photos of their dogs, asking followers if they saw a resemblance between their dog and the mountain image.