This Restaurant With The 'World's Fastest Food Service' Is A Deliciously Unique Dining Experience In Mexico
Upon glancing at the façades of the popular chain Karne Garibaldi in Mexico, you may not come away very impressed. The exteriors are nothing fancy, as the restaurants are housed in normal buildings with the company logo slapped out front. But inside is where the magic truly happens. The eatery combines traditional, home-cooked meals from old family recipes — which are at the heart of any excellent dining experience — with the quick, fast food-style service demanded by the busy professional on a short lunch break. Indeed, this spot certainly takes the term "fast food" to the next level — so much so that it was rewarded for its speed. On August 31, 1996, Karne Garibaldi cinched the Guinness World Record for the world's fastest food service: The waitstaff laid out a full meal in a whopping 13.5 seconds. While this particular accolade hasn't been monitored by Guinness in years, no other restaurant has been recorded successfully beating Karne Garibaldi's time. Therefore, this unique Guadalajara chain is still the current holder of the "world's fastest" title, nearly 30 years after receiving it.
Karne Garibaldi now has eight branches, all of which can be found in or near Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city and a tourist-friendly gem full of history. But the very first Karne Garibaldi opened in 1970 as a small mom-and-pop shop at the intersection of José Clemente Orozco and Garibaldi streets (where the Santa Teresita location currently stands). The two founders, Don Néstor and Doña Jita, set up their cooking pot and just four plastic tables for their customers. Their little kiosk grew in popularity and size over time, and they added new branches along the way. And now, some locations are so consistently packed that, despite the speedy service, diners need to line up outside to wait for a spot.
What's on the menu at Karne Garibaldi?
So what is Karne Garibaldi's secret to serving well-loved, high-quality cuisine in less time than it takes for you to open your wallet and pay? Well, the restaurant only offers one main course: carne en su jugo (meat in its juice), a Guadalajara favorite. This regional specialty is a delicious, savory broth whose main ingredient is prime beef cooked in its own juices, as the name suggests. The dish, made with the restaurant's secret recipe, also includes fried bacon slices, pinto beans, tomatoes, peppers, garlic, and chopped onions, along with lemon and cilantro for seasoning. But the ingredient-heavy dish isn't actually prepared in 13.5 seconds. Hours before the restaurant opens, the carne en su jugo is slow-cooked — so when you place your order, it can be easily assembled and served.
While this specialty is the star of the show, there are still plenty of entradas (starters) and sides to accompany your meal, including quesadillas, enfrijoladas, and tortilla chips with guacamole. It's recommended to order a mug of horchata, too, a refreshingly sweet rice-based drink. If you still have room at the end, postres (desserts) await you — order the jericalla, similar to a crème caramel but made with cinnamon, for yet another Guadalajara regional treat.
A large order of the main course costs around $10 as of this writing, with four different size options available. Drinks and desserts start at around $2, so not only are the offerings tasty and quickly served, they are also very affordable. When you're in the city on your next Mexican vacation, check for the branch nearest you — then take your wallet, your appetite, and some cultural curiosity, and head to Karne Garibaldi for a delightful culinary experience at a legendary Guadalajara staple.
Visiting Guadalajara and the surrounding area
Mexico doesn't require nationals from the U.S. and dozens of other countries to obtain a visa for stays of 180 days or less for tourism purposes. To get to Guadalajara, you'll fly into Aeropuerto Internacional Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla (GDL), the city's international airport. If you're coming from the U.S., there are several direct flights from hubs like Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. To get from the airport to the center, you can either take a taxi or public transport (local buses). In the city, there are ample accommodation options that are conveniently located and at affordable rates, from $20 up.
Guadalajara, whose sprawling metropolitan area includes over 5 million inhabitants, is more than three hours inland. So if you're looking for a beach vacation before or after your trip here, you can head west to one of the many luxurious resorts dotting the Pacific shoreline. The Riviera Nayarit, for example, is a captivating stretch of Mexico's coast offering small-batch coffee plantations and magic towns ("pueblos mágicos" — a special status bestowed on certain towns by the government for their magical or wondrous qualities).
About an hour northwest of Guadalajara is the town of Tequila, where the eponymous spirit originated, and it's well worth a day trip or weekend visit. It is one of the best magic towns in Mexico, according to travelers, and a great place for a short escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Take a tour of Fábrica La Rojeña, one of the oldest tequila distilleries in the world, and enjoy peaceful views of agave fields at the foothills of a picturesque volcano.