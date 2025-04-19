This Restaurant With The 'World's Fastest Food Service' Is A Deliciously Unique Dining Experience In Mexico

Upon glancing at the façades of the popular chain Karne Garibaldi in Mexico, you may not come away very impressed. The exteriors are nothing fancy, as the restaurants are housed in normal buildings with the company logo slapped out front. But inside is where the magic truly happens. The eatery combines traditional, home-cooked meals from old family recipes — which are at the heart of any excellent dining experience — with the quick, fast food-style service demanded by the busy professional on a short lunch break. Indeed, this spot certainly takes the term "fast food" to the next level — so much so that it was rewarded for its speed. On August 31, 1996, Karne Garibaldi cinched the Guinness World Record for the world's fastest food service: The waitstaff laid out a full meal in a whopping 13.5 seconds. While this particular accolade hasn't been monitored by Guinness in years, no other restaurant has been recorded successfully beating Karne Garibaldi's time. Therefore, this unique Guadalajara chain is still the current holder of the "world's fastest" title, nearly 30 years after receiving it.

Karne Garibaldi now has eight branches, all of which can be found in or near Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city and a tourist-friendly gem full of history. But the very first Karne Garibaldi opened in 1970 as a small mom-and-pop shop at the intersection of José Clemente Orozco and Garibaldi streets (where the Santa Teresita location currently stands). The two founders, Don Néstor and Doña Jita, set up their cooking pot and just four plastic tables for their customers. Their little kiosk grew in popularity and size over time, and they added new branches along the way. And now, some locations are so consistently packed that, despite the speedy service, diners need to line up outside to wait for a spot.