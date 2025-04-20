A Secret Island In Bustling Rio De Janeiro Is A Tranquil Car-Free Escape Full Of Breathtaking Beaches

Rio de Janeiro is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places to visit in South America, with its world-famous beaches like Copacabana Beach and Ipanema Beach, where people clap for the sunsets that descend behind the Two Brothers hills. The one potential frustration is that, since everyone wants a taste of this beauty, the city can get impassibly crowded, between its beachgoers and cars trying to maneuver through the congested, traffic-heavy streets. When you need a break from the honking and hordes, the Brazilian municipality does have some quiet, secret getaways, one of which is the sandy, car-free Ilha de Paquetá.

Unlike the rest of Rio, cars aren't allowed at Ilha de Paquetá (other than ambulances and garbage trucks). This allows visitors to explore the island's colonial architecture, soft sand beaches, and shop-lined, unpaved main street in peace, by foot, bike, or electric cart. Some travelers have even referred to Ilha da Paquetá as one of Rio's best-kept secrets, not to mention it's a breeze to visit. You can get to the island by first flying into Rio de Janeiro-Galeão International Airport. Then, from Rio, ferries run every couple of hours between Praça XV (in Rio's center) to Ilha de Paquetá, each ride taking about 50 minutes.