This City On Slovenia's Scenic Coast Boasts Italian-Influenced Charm And Some Of The Country's Best Seafood
Along Slovenia's short but incredibly beautiful Adriatic coast lies the quiet, unsuspecting Koper, a port city that blends Venetian architecture with seafood so fresh that it tastes like the sea itself. Often overshadowed by the more popular cities of Trieste in the north of Italy, and Croatia's gorgeous Istrian towns in the south, the sun-soaked promenades of Koper are a quiet treasure lending culinary prowess with history and coastal charm.
Koper presents a taste of Italy but with a Slovenian soul, with its unique charm stemming from its history. As a former Venetian outpost, the city retains and echoes its old Italian influences, from the language to the facades of Renaissance architecture that line the old streets. Known by the Italians as Capodistria, Koper has transitioned through many eras, passing through the hands of Romans, Byzantines, Venetians, and the Habsburgs, giving the city a cultural richness but with a laid-back, village-like atmosphere. For a quiet, flavorsome retreat in one of Europe's most overlooked, unsung gems, make sure to look into a weekend, or longer, in Koper.
Koper, Europe's undiscovered seafood capital
Koper's culinary scene is characterized by its seafood, with incredible dining spots all along the town's Adriatic harbor and in its winding narrow alleys. For authentic and simple traditional Istrian dishes, begin at Gostilna Pri Tinetu, a family-run institution that offers dishes such as black fuži made with cuttlefish ink, grilled Adriatic fish fillet, gnocchi with truffles, or pasta with locally caught scallops. Pair this with Malvazija, a dry white wine native to the region. Capra should also be on all foodies' radars — a stylish bistro near the marina that offers sophisticated dishes such as shrimp tartare, octopus carpaccio, and delicious baked sea bass. Capra's terrace is an ideal spot for a sunset dinner, with sweeping views of the Gulf of Trieste.
Hiša de Rin restaurant is also worth a visit, a fairly new addition to Koper's dining scene. This restaurant focuses on seasonal ingredients, with the menu changing to reflect this. Expect some Istrian pasta with wild asparagus when in season or Adriatic tuna tartare with citrus foam. Another unassuming yet good eatery is Gostilna Pri Tinetu, an affordable and authentic lunch spot serving hearty local staples such as grilled squid and monkfish.
Historic, accessible, and unsung Koper
If all of this has got your mouth watering, then know that getting to Koper is surprisingly easy. For those traveling from abroad, the closest airport is Trieste Airport, just 40 miles away. From here, enjoy a scenic one-hour drive along the coast to Koper. From the capital Ljubljana, the undiscovered capital city gem of Europe, the drive to Koper takes just over an hour, or you can catch a relaxing train through the picturesque Karst mountain region. Buses and trains also connect Koper to the other towns of Piran, Izola, and Portorož. Once in Koper, you'll find the town is very pedestrian-friendly.
There are plenty of ways to get acquainted with Koper's local history. Beginning at Tito Square, stroll through the old town, admiring the Praetorian Palace, a 15th-century Venetian Gothic building with ornate windows, reminiscent of the town's Italian roots. Climb the Campanile Bell Tower next to the Cathedral of Assumption for panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea. Škocjanski Zatok Nature Reserve is also within walking distance of Koper's center and offers beautiful scenic trails through marshes and meadows.
When planning your next summer escape, you may have already considered the fairytale Slovenian island of Bled, and Koper might not be the first place that comes to mind. But that makes it all the more attractive — a place where you can savor regional delicacies, walk through centuries of stunning architectural history, swim in the Adriatic, and enjoy incredible sunsets. Koper offers a slice of coastal Slovenia with Italian influences that is as rich in flavor as it is in charm.