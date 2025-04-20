This City On Slovenia's Scenic Coast Boasts Italian-Influenced Charm And Some Of The Country's Best Seafood

If all of this has got your mouth watering, then know that getting to Koper is surprisingly easy. For those traveling from abroad, the closest airport is Trieste Airport, just 40 miles away. From here, enjoy a scenic one-hour drive along the coast to Koper. From the capital Ljubljana, the undiscovered capital city gem of Europe, the drive to Koper takes just over an hour, or you can catch a relaxing train through the picturesque Karst mountain region. Buses and trains also connect Koper to the other towns of Piran, Izola, and Portorož. Once in Koper, you'll find the town is very pedestrian-friendly.

There are plenty of ways to get acquainted with Koper's local history. Beginning at Tito Square, stroll through the old town, admiring the Praetorian Palace, a 15th-century Venetian Gothic building with ornate windows, reminiscent of the town's Italian roots. Climb the Campanile Bell Tower next to the Cathedral of Assumption for panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea. Škocjanski Zatok Nature Reserve is also within walking distance of Koper's center and offers beautiful scenic trails through marshes and meadows.

When planning your next summer escape, you may have already considered the fairytale Slovenian island of Bled, and Koper might not be the first place that comes to mind. But that makes it all the more attractive — a place where you can savor regional delicacies, walk through centuries of stunning architectural history, swim in the Adriatic, and enjoy incredible sunsets. Koper offers a slice of coastal Slovenia with Italian influences that is as rich in flavor as it is in charm.