One Of 'Europe's Most Beautiful Places' Is A Secret Balkan Town With Waterfalls And Emerald Pools

It's not every day you find a town where a waterfall roars right into the city center, and that's just one of the things that makes Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, so unforgettable. It's a town seemingly designed to take your breath away, with its nature and history tumbling into each other, quite literally — it's no wonder that Time Out ranked it second in a list of the "most beautiful places in Europe." While Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo gets most of the attention, it's also a potentially dangerous destination that visitors may want to think twice about. Jajce is a quieter alternative and one that's bound to leave you with some upstaging pictures.

If you don't know much about Bosnia and Herzegovina, it's considered one of the cheapest European countries to visit and full of mountain scenery. It also has a history marked by centuries of shifting empires and, more recently, the devastating Bosnian War of the 1990s. All of this history is evident in Jajce, from its medieval fortress designed to protect the city from two encroaching empires to its war monuments commemorating victims. It's also a city where you can see the fortress, a waterfall, and a catacomb all within a 15-minute walk, plus gorgeous emerald pools and a town center offering wonderful restaurants where you can try local dishes like čevapi and burek.