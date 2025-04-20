Just Outside Of Boise Is An Up-And-Coming Artsy Idaho City With Theme Parks, Cute Shops, And Open-Air Fun

When looking at the map, you'll notice Meridian is pretty spread out. Having so much space and a rising population means the city is becoming well-known for multiple amenities and attractions. First, let's start with thrills and entertainment. The main source of family-friendly fun is Wahooz Family Fun Zone, which has rides, mini golf, go-karting, arcade games, and more. Next door is the Roaring Springs Waterpark, which is the perfect summer destination to cool down. If you're more into racing, you can check out the Meridian Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races, or K1 Speed, which is the ultimate indoor go-karting experience.

Next, let's talk about shopping and dining. The central hub of Meridian is the open-air marketplace of The Village at Meridian, which is nestled at the corner of North Eagle Road and East Fairview Avenue. This shopping center is modeled with European-style architecture, complete with outdoor fountains and statues. For shopping, you can find clothing, toys, jewelry, and cosmetics from your favorite big brands as well as a cinema. For dining, there's are over a dozen options, including a poke bar, an Italian restaurant, a Hawaiian barbecue chain, and the Yard House, famous for its massive beers and delicious pub food.

The Village is next to the Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, which has playgrounds, walking trails, sports courts, and two stocked fishing ponds. The park is also home to the Meridian Fine Arts Festival, which happens every year in June. Meridian is actually something of an up-and-coming artsy city. For example, to view traditional art, there's the Idaho Art Gallery on North Main Street. If you want something more interactive, there's the Angry Easel, where you can host paint parties or attend one-off art lessons and painting sessions; WonkyDoodles also hosts art classes throughout the year.