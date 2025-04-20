Just Outside Of Boise Is An Up-And-Coming Artsy Idaho City With Theme Parks, Cute Shops, And Open-Air Fun
Because the U.S. has so many unique states, many of them tend to be overlooked. In the northwestern corner of the country, spots like Portland or Seattle dominate the tourism industry. However, just to the east is Idaho, where Boise is stealing Portland's thunder and towns like Meridian are quietly giving the bigger tourist towns a run for their money.
Thirty years ago, Meridian was a small, farm-centric town with a somewhat rural vibe. However, over the past few decades, people have been flocking to the city, transforming it into a quaint little suburb and then the second-largest city in the state. With such a population explosion, Meridian looks and feels nothing like it did 30 years ago. Today, there's incredible food, public art, and even a family-friendly theme park within the city limits. So if you're looking for a fun, artsy, cost-effective, and unique vacation destination, Meridian should be on your list. Not only is it a viable stop in its own right, but being next to Boise means you get to take advantage of both cities at once.
What makes Meridian such an up-and-coming city
When looking at the map, you'll notice Meridian is pretty spread out. Having so much space and a rising population means the city is becoming well-known for multiple amenities and attractions. First, let's start with thrills and entertainment. The main source of family-friendly fun is Wahooz Family Fun Zone, which has rides, mini golf, go-karting, arcade games, and more. Next door is the Roaring Springs Waterpark, which is the perfect summer destination to cool down. If you're more into racing, you can check out the Meridian Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races, or K1 Speed, which is the ultimate indoor go-karting experience.
Next, let's talk about shopping and dining. The central hub of Meridian is the open-air marketplace of The Village at Meridian, which is nestled at the corner of North Eagle Road and East Fairview Avenue. This shopping center is modeled with European-style architecture, complete with outdoor fountains and statues. For shopping, you can find clothing, toys, jewelry, and cosmetics from your favorite big brands as well as a cinema. For dining, there's are over a dozen options, including a poke bar, an Italian restaurant, a Hawaiian barbecue chain, and the Yard House, famous for its massive beers and delicious pub food.
The Village is next to the Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, which has playgrounds, walking trails, sports courts, and two stocked fishing ponds. The park is also home to the Meridian Fine Arts Festival, which happens every year in June. Meridian is actually something of an up-and-coming artsy city. For example, to view traditional art, there's the Idaho Art Gallery on North Main Street. If you want something more interactive, there's the Angry Easel, where you can host paint parties or attend one-off art lessons and painting sessions; WonkyDoodles also hosts art classes throughout the year.
Planning your trip to Meridian, Idaho
One of the main points to consider when planning your Meridian vacation is the season. If you travel during fall, you can experience America's "City of Trees" as you fly into the Boise International Airport. The fall foliage is incredible, and The Village gets even more artsy and family-friendly during the holiday season. However, note that the water park and other outdoor activities are best enjoyed in the summertime.
Downtown Meridian is about 10 miles from Boise Airport, so it's a quick drive once you're in the area. As far as lodging is concerned, most of the hotels are clustered around Interstate 84 for added convenience. You can pick your favorite chain, like Holiday Inn, Hyatt, or Best Western. At the time of this writing, most rates are between $100 and $150 per night.
As we mentioned, part of the appeal of coming to Meridian is its proximity to Boise. So, if you're planning an extended stay, you can take advantage of other attractions within the capital, such as the Aquarium of Boise or the largest Basque community in the United States, with incredible food options like Epi's Basque Restaurant, which is just north of the Meridian Speedway.