Spain's Sun-Soaked City Is An Underrated Mediterranean Escape With Some Of The Country's Best Beaches
Spain's Costa del Sol region conjures images of azure waters and pristine beaches — a heavenly 150-kilometer (about 93 miles) stretch of Mediterranean coastline for beach bums to find pure bliss. Though the region's largest and most central city of Malaga usually draws in the crowds, the underrated Torremolinos has its own aces up its sleeve: a beautiful stretch of beach lined with restaurants and shops, local mouthwatering cuisine, and a smattering of annual festivals that take place in the city. Most importantly, Torremolinos also shares the top spot with Malaga for having the highest number of sunny days per year — a staggering 304 days of sunshine — making it an undisputed year-round destination for sun worshippers.
Known as Torres de Pimentel under the Catholic Monarchs in the late 15th century, Torremolinos — "tower of the mills" — got its name from the defensive towers and mills built under Arab rule. Under the constant threat of pirates in the late 1700s, the cannon-equipped Santa Clara fortress was erected to deter enemies from the sea. But only in the 1930s, following the arrival of wealthy British expat Sir George Langworthy, did Torremolinos begin its pivot from a sleepy fishing town into the tourist destination it is today.
With easy connections by land and air, Torremolinos is a fairly easy city to get to. The closest airport is the Aeropuerto de Malaga-Costa del Sol, a mere 20-minute drive or taxi ride away. Trains departing from Malaga's Centro-Alameda station get you to Torremolinos in about the same time. Another option would be to hop on the CTMAM M-110 Bus from the Terminal Muelle Heredia or Tren Malaga stations, which will deposit you at the Torremolinos Centro train station in just 25 minutes.
The beaches of Torremolinos
Blessed with almost 7 kilometers (about 4.3 miles) of coastline, Torremolinos possesses a number of beautiful beaches. La Carihuela beach is perhaps the city's most famous stretch, frequented by stars like Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra back in their day. The calm waters and its promenade's laidback atmosphere make it one of the best beaches of Torremolinos. Despite its popularity, the beach's cleanliness and spaciousness are well-maintained. The availability of sun loungers and umbrellas earns La Carihuela the worthy praise of its visitors. "The surf was mild, with more pebbles than shells, and the beach was wide with plenty of room to spread out," a Tripadvisor reviewer enthuses.
If La Carihuela is for sun loungers, the Playamar and Los Alamos beaches attract more activity, drawing in a younger crowd eager to partake in a game of beach volleyball or a variety of water sports. Beach bars and restaurants contribute to these beaches' vibrant energy. Los Alamos does have an edge over Playamar as a proud recipient of a Blue Flag, having met the "environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria" of the Foundation for Environmental Education.
The centrally-located El Bajondillo beach has a ton of shopping and leisure options in addition to its sand and waters, earning its reputation as an "urban beach." The sand here is visibly darker than its neighboring beaches, and the ocean's moderate waves make it ideal for swimmers. After a swim, meander through the narrow streets that still bear the marks of its fishing village origins.
A dose of culture, cuisine, and attractions in Torremolinos
Torremolinos' seaside location makes it a haven for Mediterranean flavors and fresh seafood. Don't leave the city without trying "pescaito frito," a fried fish the city is known for, or the grilled skewered sardines, "espeto." While grocery stores are must-visits while in a new destination, Torremolinos' gourmet market, Sabor a Málaga, is a gastronomic stop worthy of your time and a great place to pick up a selection of locally produced products like olive oils, wines, or olives.
Shake off the consumed calories by walking along the heart of the city, Calle San Miguel, a quaint network of pedestrian streets chock-full of bars, souvenir shops, restaurants, and boutiques. Hikers looking for something more strenuous can tackle La Cañada del Lobos' 2.5-hour hike, which ends with rewarding views of Costa del Sol. Walk, bike, or skate along the promenade of Paseo Marítimo, bookended between the beaches of Saltillo and Los Álamos, and a leisurely 20-minute walk by foot.
Soak in some culture by visiting La Casa de Los Navajos, a mansion bearing Moorish architectural influences, or the Torre Pimentel, which dates back to 1300 and from which the city gets its name. However, be aware that it cannot be visited and is mostly in poor condition. The festival celebrating San Miguel, Torremolinos' patron saint, takes place during the tail end of September to early October. Expect a solemn pilgrimage and a festive ambiance throughout the city during this period. Numerous festivals also take place in the city, from the Festival of Cultures in June to the Rockin'Race Jamboree and the Pride Festival. Just keep your passport close to avoid a major mistake when partying at festivals in Europe.