Spain's Sun-Soaked City Is An Underrated Mediterranean Escape With Some Of The Country's Best Beaches

Spain's Costa del Sol region conjures images of azure waters and pristine beaches — a heavenly 150-kilometer (about 93 miles) stretch of Mediterranean coastline for beach bums to find pure bliss. Though the region's largest and most central city of Malaga usually draws in the crowds, the underrated Torremolinos has its own aces up its sleeve: a beautiful stretch of beach lined with restaurants and shops, local mouthwatering cuisine, and a smattering of annual festivals that take place in the city. Most importantly, Torremolinos also shares the top spot with Malaga for having the highest number of sunny days per year — a staggering 304 days of sunshine — making it an undisputed year-round destination for sun worshippers.

Known as Torres de Pimentel under the Catholic Monarchs in the late 15th century, Torremolinos — "tower of the mills" — got its name from the defensive towers and mills built under Arab rule. Under the constant threat of pirates in the late 1700s, the cannon-equipped Santa Clara fortress was erected to deter enemies from the sea. But only in the 1930s, following the arrival of wealthy British expat Sir George Langworthy, did Torremolinos begin its pivot from a sleepy fishing town into the tourist destination it is today.

With easy connections by land and air, Torremolinos is a fairly easy city to get to. The closest airport is the Aeropuerto de Malaga-Costa del Sol, a mere 20-minute drive or taxi ride away. Trains departing from Malaga's Centro-Alameda station get you to Torremolinos in about the same time. Another option would be to hop on the CTMAM M-110 Bus from the Terminal Muelle Heredia or Tren Malaga stations, which will deposit you at the Torremolinos Centro train station in just 25 minutes.