The Best Place To See Tokyo's Iconic Shibuya Crossing From Above Without Spending A Yen

When you picture Tokyo, you might imagine the gleaming lights of billboards shining down from towering skyscrapers onto crowds of people below. This iconic image, so synonymous with Japan's capital city, can be found in Tokyo's trendiest neighborhood, Shibuya. It's called Shibuya Crossing, often referred to as the "scramble." If, after seeing it in movies and TV shows, you want to experience the scramble for yourself, you should definitely go with the crowd and cross the street — but first, you should head to Shibuya Mark City Walkway and see it from above.

The crossing is a natural conjunction in the city. Its location between major shopping areas and a convenient train stop means that people would be coming through this chaotic block no matter what. Thanks to its fame, though, a lot of people come here just to experience it for themselves. At peak time, between 1,000 and 2,500 people surge across the street at once. Being in it is a unique experience, but seeing it from above is a different kind of impressive. The walkway is the perfect spot to gaze out at the sea of people. You may not be part of the crowd, but it allows you to appreciate just how many people there really are at Shibuya Crossing.