Wyoming's 'Little America' Is A Roadside Attraction With Its Own Zip Code And A Wild Origin Story

Whether driving across your home state or taking an epic cross-country trip to visit the country's national parks, seeing nothing but open roads in front of you creates a sense of adventure and excitement. On these trips, it's not as much about the destination as it's about finding inspiration in your journey and how you got there.

Wyoming's "Little America" embodies this spirit and the American Dream with a wild origin story. In the early 1890s, a teenage sheep herder in the Cowboy State made a promise. While lost during a blinding snowstorm on a 40-degree below zero January night, Stephen Mack Covey decided to "Lay Out" on the ground as the prairie winds howled around him. As he lay on the ground in what was surely one of the longest moments of his life, he longed for shelter, food, a warm blanket, and a fireplace. And if he survived, he promised himself, he would build one for some other poor traveler, as there was nothing but barren prairie for miles.

Years later, in 1929, Covey saw photos of William Byrd's expedition to Antarctica, and his mind jolted back to the promise he had made before the automobile went into mass production. He envisioned a modern rest stop, complete with a cafe, lodging, and fuel, and called it "LITTLE AMERICA." Covey further tied his experience to Byrd's by using cute, quirky penguins as the rest stop's mascot, creating some of the most iconic road signs and travel experiences in the West. Over time, Little America transformed from a highway travel stop into a self-sufficient town with its own zip code.