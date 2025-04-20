Wyoming's 'Little America' Is A Roadside Attraction With Its Own Zip Code And A Wild Origin Story
Whether driving across your home state or taking an epic cross-country trip to visit the country's national parks, seeing nothing but open roads in front of you creates a sense of adventure and excitement. On these trips, it's not as much about the destination as it's about finding inspiration in your journey and how you got there.
Wyoming's "Little America" embodies this spirit and the American Dream with a wild origin story. In the early 1890s, a teenage sheep herder in the Cowboy State made a promise. While lost during a blinding snowstorm on a 40-degree below zero January night, Stephen Mack Covey decided to "Lay Out" on the ground as the prairie winds howled around him. As he lay on the ground in what was surely one of the longest moments of his life, he longed for shelter, food, a warm blanket, and a fireplace. And if he survived, he promised himself, he would build one for some other poor traveler, as there was nothing but barren prairie for miles.
Years later, in 1929, Covey saw photos of William Byrd's expedition to Antarctica, and his mind jolted back to the promise he had made before the automobile went into mass production. He envisioned a modern rest stop, complete with a cafe, lodging, and fuel, and called it "LITTLE AMERICA." Covey further tied his experience to Byrd's by using cute, quirky penguins as the rest stop's mascot, creating some of the most iconic road signs and travel experiences in the West. Over time, Little America transformed from a highway travel stop into a self-sufficient town with its own zip code.
A one-of-a-kind, all-American stop
After the original Little America burned down in 1949, Covey rebuilt in 1952 and, with the help of his general manager, Earl Holding, transformed the money-losing hotel into a standalone town with a post office, fire station, water department, and housing complex. Holding bought out Covey's interest in the business in 1966 and gradually developed Little America into what it is today.
Today, the mayorless town is a travelers' oasis in southwest Wyoming, serving motorists and truckers with everything they need for a quick stop or a longer stay. Little America has 16 fuel stands (Sinclair Oil branded, as Holding eventually bought that company as well), three places to eat, a 24-hour convenience store and travel center with clean restrooms, and even vehicle repair so you can quickly fuel up, take care of business, and move down the road.
For travelers needing some rest, Little America's 128-room hotel provides king and queen beds and "made from scratch hospitality." TripAdvisor reviews are generally mixed; recent guests note that the hotel rooms are older and appear run-down, but they do report positive interactions with hotel staff. During the warmer months, guests can take a dip in the outdoor pool.
Little America's Hot Grill and Deli in the Fuel Center operates around the clock, providing weary travelers and truckers a made-from-scratch meal or sweet treat anytime they're hungry. If you'd care for a drink, the Lobby Bar and Restaurant serves classic American fare, including ribeye steaks, ribs, and pizzas amid classic decor and plenty of pool and foosball tables for the kids or anyone who's game.
A unique destination in itself
A classic U.S. road trip isn't complete without a quirky and unique roadside stop or two along the way. Little America displays its quirks for all visitors to see, including the green dinosaur (Sinclair Oil's mascot) out front, a stuffed emperor penguin in the lobby, tasty ice cream cones for 75 cents, and a one-of-a-kind postmark. Little America is even considering building an indoor waterpark one day!
In the past decade, Little America has begun to transform its business into a destination rather than a pit stop. In 2022, a 42-site RV park and picnic area was built behind the travel center. The park accommodates rigs up to 60 feet long, and each site includes Wi-Fi, all hookups, and use of the hotel facilities.
Little America is a few hours from Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park, and the Wind River Range, an uncrowded outdoor recreation paradise. Closer to Little America, you can visit Fort Bridger, a major stop on the Oregon Trail; fish in one of the best hidden sections of the Green River; or hike and bike to your heart's content at Wilkins Peak. All of these attractions are located less than one hour away. If you're within 100 miles of Little America on I-80, you can't miss its quirky, green highway signs telling you how far you've got to go. If you live further away, this one-of-a-kind attraction is less than 150 miles east of Salt Lake City on I-80, making Salt Lake City International Airport your best bet if you plan on flying in for a visit.