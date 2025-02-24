Wyoming's Wind River Range Hides An Uncrowded, Glistening Lake Paradise To Camp, Hike, And Swim

Wyoming may be the least-populated U.S. state, but what it lacks in a permanent population, it more than makes up for in amazing outdoor destinations. Even people who aren't fans of the outdoors have probably heard of Wyoming's world-famous Yellowstone National Park. Just a short drive south of Yellowstone is the equally amazing Grand Teton National Park, with its crystal-clear waters, recreation, and sublime scenery. But as monumental as these national parks are, Wyoming as a whole is even larger. This leaves plenty of space for even more incredible outdoor destinations that may fly under the radar when competing for attention with Yellowstone and Grand Teton.

One of Wyoming's best "hidden gem" outdoor destinations lies right next to Grand Teton National Park. Though it doesn't get the acclaim given to popular national parks, the Bridger-Teton National Forest is a vast, magnificent outdoor wonderland with some of the best mountain views in both Wyoming and the U.S. as a whole. With a whopping 3.4 million acres, the Bridger-Teton National Forest includes some of the most scenic subranges of Wyoming's Rocky Mountains — in particular, the spectacular Wind River Range.

Within the Wind River Range is one of Wyoming's best outdoor paradises for unforgettable (and uncrowded) lakeside recreation. The Green River Lakes is a gorgeous area formed by natural moraines created during the past Ice Ages. With some of the country's most beautiful natural lakes and picturesque mountains on all sides (including arguably the Wind River Range's most distinctive peaks), the Green River Lakes area is the perfect spot for enjoying Wyoming's unspoiled mountain grandeur.