Wyoming's Wind River Range Hides An Uncrowded, Glistening Lake Paradise To Camp, Hike, And Swim
Wyoming may be the least-populated U.S. state, but what it lacks in a permanent population, it more than makes up for in amazing outdoor destinations. Even people who aren't fans of the outdoors have probably heard of Wyoming's world-famous Yellowstone National Park. Just a short drive south of Yellowstone is the equally amazing Grand Teton National Park, with its crystal-clear waters, recreation, and sublime scenery. But as monumental as these national parks are, Wyoming as a whole is even larger. This leaves plenty of space for even more incredible outdoor destinations that may fly under the radar when competing for attention with Yellowstone and Grand Teton.
One of Wyoming's best "hidden gem" outdoor destinations lies right next to Grand Teton National Park. Though it doesn't get the acclaim given to popular national parks, the Bridger-Teton National Forest is a vast, magnificent outdoor wonderland with some of the best mountain views in both Wyoming and the U.S. as a whole. With a whopping 3.4 million acres, the Bridger-Teton National Forest includes some of the most scenic subranges of Wyoming's Rocky Mountains — in particular, the spectacular Wind River Range.
Within the Wind River Range is one of Wyoming's best outdoor paradises for unforgettable (and uncrowded) lakeside recreation. The Green River Lakes is a gorgeous area formed by natural moraines created during the past Ice Ages. With some of the country's most beautiful natural lakes and picturesque mountains on all sides (including arguably the Wind River Range's most distinctive peaks), the Green River Lakes area is the perfect spot for enjoying Wyoming's unspoiled mountain grandeur.
The Green River Lakes are a hidden outdoor getaway
The Green River Lakes serve as the headwaters for the much longer Green River, a major tributary of the Colorado River and a scenic river destination in its own right. It's quite fitting that a waterway called the "Green River" should originate in one of the most beautiful areas of natural splendor in the country. In fact, the Green River Lakes can boast that they're surrounded by some of the most underrated mountains in North America!
The Wind River Range, though not as popular as the nearby Tetons, actually contains most of Wyoming's highest mountains, including the state highpoint at the 13,804-foot Gannett Peak. The mountains surrounding the Green River Lakes don't just stand out for their impressive height; they're also some of the most unique and recognizable peaks in the Rocky Mountains.
The first thing that most visitors to the Green River Lakes will likely be the arresting Squaretop Mountain. At 11,697 feet, Squaretop Mountain towers above the placid lakes below it. With the distinctive "square" shape that gives it its name, Squaretop Mountain is a postcard-worthy shot that complements the immense beauty of the surrounding scenery. Squaretop Mountain may even remind you of the distinct shape and outdoor recreation opportunities at Wyoming's Devils Tower National Monument! If you do make the journey out to the Green River Lakes, you'll be treated to once-in-a-lifetime scenes of snowcapped mountains, gem-like mountain lakes, heavenly alpine forests, and some of the largest glaciers in the lower 48 states.
The Green River Lakes rival more famous Wyoming spots for amazing outdoor adventures
The Green River Lakes are part of the Bridger Wilderness area of the larger Bridger-Teton National Forest. As a true wilderness area, the Green River Lakes are quite remote and difficult to access. The nearest town of Pinedale is about 50 miles away, and the lakeside area is only accessible via dirt roads. While this may turn some travelers off, it's an essential aspect of the wilderness's status as a truly unspoiled slice of America's rugged beauty.
Fortunately, the nearby Grand Teton National Park is the only American national park with its own airport. From the Jackson Hole Airport, it's a roughly hour and a half drive to Pinedale, the main setting-off point for the more remote Green River Lakes. Pinedale is also a roughly four-hour drive from Yellowstone, if you were thinking about hitting both spots on one trip. Of course, while you'll need a car to get there, the Green River Lakes and the Bridger Wilderness as a whole are best experienced on foot. The Green River Lakes Loop is a fantastic 7.7-mile trail circumnavigating the main Green River Lake, with ample views of the surrounding mountain peaks. You can also access many of the other rugged but worthwhile trails in the Bridger Wilderness for an immersive mountain hiking adventure.
If you're planning on staying overnight, the Green River Lake Campground offers both single-unit and group campsites during the summer season. Camping reservations currently cost $12 per night for single units and $35-$70 per night for groups. Though it's not fancy, camping at the Green River Lakes is the best way to experience Wyoming's epic, majestic mountain wilderness as it was meant to be experienced.