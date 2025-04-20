Thailand's Most Secluded Escape Is A Chic Resort With A Whole Island's Worth Of Uncrowded Beaches

While Bangkok and Phuket may garner a spot in every travel agent's portfolio, Koh Yao Yai delivers the uncrowded white-sand beaches and taste of castaway luxury that so many Thai destinations promise but few deliver. And it's home to Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas, a 5-star retreat so elegant it rivals the most over-the-top luxury resorts that are worth the splurge.

Only a 30-minute speedboat ride from Phuket, Koh Yao Yai's idyllic shores have remained untouched and undiscovered. As you approach the resort's private jetty, swaying palm trees and vast expanses of pristine sand come into view. Opened in 2023, the resort spreads out over 27 oceanfront acres with lush mountains on one side and Phang Nga Bay's azure waters on the other. Unlike Phuket, one of the most overcrowded destinations in the world, space doesn't come at a premium, and lazy paths wind between tropical gardens, infinity pools, and massive lawns.

For discerning travelers who appreciate exceptional hospitality and high-end amenities against a backdrop of picturesque tropical scenery, Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas is an ideal choice. Although the surroundings may satisfy all your castaway fantasies, the design is entirely modern with blonde wood accents and a marine-inspired color palette. Break a sweat in the state-of-the-art fitness center or laze in a day bed overlooking the beachfront pool. In terms of dining, guests are spoiled for choice with three restaurants, including Pakarang, a beautifully appointed Thai restaurant serving cuisine from across the kingdom.