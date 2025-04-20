Thailand's Most Secluded Escape Is A Chic Resort With A Whole Island's Worth Of Uncrowded Beaches
While Bangkok and Phuket may garner a spot in every travel agent's portfolio, Koh Yao Yai delivers the uncrowded white-sand beaches and taste of castaway luxury that so many Thai destinations promise but few deliver. And it's home to Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas, a 5-star retreat so elegant it rivals the most over-the-top luxury resorts that are worth the splurge.
Only a 30-minute speedboat ride from Phuket, Koh Yao Yai's idyllic shores have remained untouched and undiscovered. As you approach the resort's private jetty, swaying palm trees and vast expanses of pristine sand come into view. Opened in 2023, the resort spreads out over 27 oceanfront acres with lush mountains on one side and Phang Nga Bay's azure waters on the other. Unlike Phuket, one of the most overcrowded destinations in the world, space doesn't come at a premium, and lazy paths wind between tropical gardens, infinity pools, and massive lawns.
For discerning travelers who appreciate exceptional hospitality and high-end amenities against a backdrop of picturesque tropical scenery, Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas is an ideal choice. Although the surroundings may satisfy all your castaway fantasies, the design is entirely modern with blonde wood accents and a marine-inspired color palette. Break a sweat in the state-of-the-art fitness center or laze in a day bed overlooking the beachfront pool. In terms of dining, guests are spoiled for choice with three restaurants, including Pakarang, a beautifully appointed Thai restaurant serving cuisine from across the kingdom.
The serene suites and villas at Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas
Of Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas' 148 room options, every villa comes with a private pool. Yogis and those seeking serenity in nature can't miss the Wellness Lagoon Pool Villas. Measuring 1,829 square feet, each wellness villa boasts a spa treatment room and space overlooking the pool for exercising or meditating. Engineered into the landscape, the one- and two-bedroom Beachfront Pool Villas resemble "hobbit houses" if The Shire resided on a golden-sand beach. These premium villas boast lawn-covered roofs, direct beach access, and butler service.
However, the penthouses deliver the most impressive views at the resort. Spread over two pristine levels, the Crystal Sea View Penthouse showcases dramatic views of the bay dotted with small islands. The upper level features a glass-bottom infinity pool, allowing guests to swim laps over the living room. Other amenities include the spacious sundeck and shabby-chic cabana, jacuzzi bathtub overlooking the sea, pantry, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and butler service.
Although there's no shortage of romantic accommodations, the resort also caters to families with children. For instance, choose from three different family suites with bunkbeds, including the Family Suite Pool Access, which provides direct access to the Family Pool. Parents can enjoy room service while watching their children play on the waterslides from the comfort of the private terrace. The resort is also home to the largest kids' club in Southern Thailand and offers family-friendly movie nights on the beach.
Memorable experiences and activities at Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas
There's plenty to keep you entertained at Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas, but you won't feel pressured to check a million activities off your itinerary or book tours that are more stressful than enjoyable. One of the resort's most stunning facilities is the wellness center, complete with a multi-tiered hydro-pool at the entrance. Book a rejuvenating treatment like the Thai herbal compress massage, or enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the Moroccan hammam.
Guests can also start their wellness journey with morning yoga on the beach or flying yoga in the studio. Train with a professional Muay Thai coach, book an island-hopping expedition, or discover the meditative art of batik eco-dyeing, all without leaving the grounds. If you only try one experience, it should be meeting one of the resort's resident water buffalo. These gentle creatures are integral to rice cultivation and beloved symbols of rural Thailand.
Perhaps the number one reason to visit Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas is the chance to experience Thailand's slow island life without overcrowding, dirty bars, and chaotic traffic. Rent a motorbike with a two-seat sidecar through the concierge and take your time exploring Koh Yao Yai — the beaches, rubber plantations, local mosques, and tiny markets. Don't forget your helmet! Looking for a luxurious beach destination without a boat ride? Visit Pattaya City, the thriving but underrated Thai beach city alternative to overcrowded Bangkok that's just two hours from the capital.