One Of Oregon's Most Majestic Coast Destinations Is A Dramatic Headland Full Of Diverse Flora And Fauna

When you're looking for scenic shores in the United States, head right to the remote beauty of the Oregon Coast. Stretching for 360 miles (580 km) between the border of California and the Columbia River (also, the Washington border), the rugged seaside cliffs are interspersed with lush forests, hidden coves, sandy beaches, and rural towns. It's hard not to find quintessential scenic views, but one such place that's more off-the-beaten-path is Cascade Head. This headland, hidden along the Oregon Coast, feels like the end of the world, complete with the barking of sea lions, the crashing of the surf, and the pounding of the many cascades as they pour over the cliff into the ocean (the inspiration for the name).

Situated in the center of the Oregon coast, between the scenic Tillamook and its renowned cheese and Lincoln City, Cascade Head is part of a 102,110-acre protected biosphere region, which includes a research area, the Salmon River estuary, an experimental forest, the Cascade Head Preserve, and a marine reserve protecting part of the ocean. Cascade Head is best viewed by the nearby hiking trails to appreciate the stunning, remote beauty and natural wonders. While much of coastal Oregon feels removed from civilization, on Cascade Head, you will truly be able to immerse in nature.