One Of America's Best Destinations For Retirement Is A Cozy Oceanfront North Carolina Beach Town
Planning ahead for retirement? The U.S. is full of great destinations for retirees, but one cozy North Carolina town offers something special. Realtor.com lists Sunset Beach as one of the most affordable retirement destinations, and it's true that the town is both budget-friendly and charming. Would-be retirees who love the beach should put Sunset Beach on their must-visit list, but there is so much more to the town than its ocean views.
The town of Sunset Beach beckons with a host of creature comforts, from temperate weather to comparatively low costs to like minded neighbors. With a median age of 68.3 (per Data Commons), Sunset Beach can't help but cater to an older crowd. Beyond the basics, there is plenty of offerings for an active retirement. Whether you need an accessible beach, enjoy participating in community activities, or just want to be able to walk around town stress-free, Sunset Beach ticks all the boxes.
Despite Sunset Beach's beauty, it remains a small town, with a population of about 4,500 people as of 2023. Right at the border with South Carolina, this town is most easily reached by car from the nearby Myrtle Beach, which is less than an hour away. Sunset Beach is also just 10 minutes from the world's "most famous seafood town," Calabash, North Carolina. Though you can expect day-to-day living to be relatively quiet in this beachy oasis, there is plenty to do if lounging on the beach becomes too monotonous.
Sunset Beach is one of the best towns for retirement
For retirees with beaches and a budget in mind, North Carolina is one of the best places to start looking for a cozy retirement spot. The state offers senior-focused higher education, is relatively affordable when it comes to taxes, and has moderate weather, and Sunset Beach follows that overall trend.
The town's overall affordability is a great reason to settle down for retirement in Sunset Beach. Housing is 12% cheaper than the national average, with the overall cost of living clocking in at 2% below the national average, according to Payscale. Plus, North Carolina offers some tax benefits for retirees, including low property taxes compared to other states. North Carolina does not impose taxes on your estate, inheritance, or social security, and most areas don't have taxes on groceries, either. The state also offers a unique financial benefit to retirees, as seniors aged 65 and up can participate in college classes for free.
Sunset Beach's small-town vibe is perfect for those looking to enjoy their golden years, and the weather is a highlight. Moderate temperatures year-round make for comfortable beach days, even during the off-season. You can expect warm weather even in winter, when the lows tend to hover around 50 degrees Fahrenheit. On the other hand, summers aren't too sweltering, with highs just over 80 degrees Fahrenheit. If that sounds too toasty, the area's high humidity and a few days of rain each month help keep things temperate.
Enjoy a quiet yet active retirement in North Carolina's seaside oasis
If you're considering relocating to a North Carolina beach town, know that Sunset Beach has a low density of housing, as it focuses on keeping a small-town atmosphere. Despite the necessity of a car for major errands, there is plenty to see on a walking tour, from the Town Hall to the Planetarium and various piers and beaches.
A highlight of living so close to the coast is Sunset Beach Town Park, which has a boardwalk, picnic spots, benches, a fishing pier, and a kayak launch. Of course, you don't need to visit the boardwalk to access the beach. Dozens of public access points along Main Street mean you're never far from the sand, though retirees may opt for the more accessible entries at First, Third, and 40th Streets. The town also offers surf chairs and walkers for residents and visitors who need them.
Between beach visits, retirees in Sunset Beach can enjoy other recreations like birdwatching, planetarium shows, and community events. On Bird Island, a 1,300-acre barrier island and State Preserve, residents and visitors can glimpse the unique purple sandpiper and loggerhead turtles. At the planetarium, regular laser music shows do more than show you the stars. Yearly events like Fourth of July attractions, the Blue Crab Festival, the Festival by the Sea, and the North Carolina Oyster Festival encourage residents and visitors alike to celebrate. There are also local offerings like markets and concerts. Though your retirement in Sunset Beach can be quiet, it can also be as active as you want. For a quick and peaceful natural escape, the nearby Bald Head Island is a carless paradise full of pretty beaches.