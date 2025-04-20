One Of America's Best Destinations For Retirement Is A Cozy Oceanfront North Carolina Beach Town

Planning ahead for retirement? The U.S. is full of great destinations for retirees, but one cozy North Carolina town offers something special. Realtor.com lists Sunset Beach as one of the most affordable retirement destinations, and it's true that the town is both budget-friendly and charming. Would-be retirees who love the beach should put Sunset Beach on their must-visit list, but there is so much more to the town than its ocean views.

The town of Sunset Beach beckons with a host of creature comforts, from temperate weather to comparatively low costs to like minded neighbors. With a median age of 68.3 (per Data Commons), Sunset Beach can't help but cater to an older crowd. Beyond the basics, there is plenty of offerings for an active retirement. Whether you need an accessible beach, enjoy participating in community activities, or just want to be able to walk around town stress-free, Sunset Beach ticks all the boxes.

Despite Sunset Beach's beauty, it remains a small town, with a population of about 4,500 people as of 2023. Right at the border with South Carolina, this town is most easily reached by car from the nearby Myrtle Beach, which is less than an hour away. Sunset Beach is also just 10 minutes from the world's "most famous seafood town," Calabash, North Carolina. Though you can expect day-to-day living to be relatively quiet in this beachy oasis, there is plenty to do if lounging on the beach becomes too monotonous.