Camp, Hike, And Explore At A Secret Nevada Canyon With Natural Hot Springs And Wild Desert Beauty

The Black Rock Desert in Nevada is far more than a backdrop for the giant party known as Burning Man, one of those bizarre festivals in the world that we can hardly believe exist. This 1,000-square-mile desert — a place of raw, untouched beauty — is the former lakebed (known as a playa) of an ancient sea, which disappeared after the last Ice Age. Nestled deep within this magical desert is High Rock Canyon, a winding chasm with towering orange, brown, and gray rock walls, which the Northern Paiute and other Indigenous Americans once used as a trading and migration route. Pioneers and emigrants also traveled through here en route to California, where they hoped to find their pot of gold.

High Rock Canyon is much quieter today than in times past. Not many pass through here now, if they know it even exists. That's because this place, to put it mildly, is remote. Fifty-five miles north of Gerlach, where Burning Man is held, the canyon can only be reached by a rugged dirt road where many poor tires have come to die. There are no gas stations or restaurants in these parts, and you can't even get cell service. But a trip here is well worth it for those seeking the solitude, beauty, and adventure that only a desert canyon like this one can provide.