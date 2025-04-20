Camp, Hike, And Explore At A Secret Nevada Canyon With Natural Hot Springs And Wild Desert Beauty
The Black Rock Desert in Nevada is far more than a backdrop for the giant party known as Burning Man, one of those bizarre festivals in the world that we can hardly believe exist. This 1,000-square-mile desert — a place of raw, untouched beauty — is the former lakebed (known as a playa) of an ancient sea, which disappeared after the last Ice Age. Nestled deep within this magical desert is High Rock Canyon, a winding chasm with towering orange, brown, and gray rock walls, which the Northern Paiute and other Indigenous Americans once used as a trading and migration route. Pioneers and emigrants also traveled through here en route to California, where they hoped to find their pot of gold.
High Rock Canyon is much quieter today than in times past. Not many pass through here now, if they know it even exists. That's because this place, to put it mildly, is remote. Fifty-five miles north of Gerlach, where Burning Man is held, the canyon can only be reached by a rugged dirt road where many poor tires have come to die. There are no gas stations or restaurants in these parts, and you can't even get cell service. But a trip here is well worth it for those seeking the solitude, beauty, and adventure that only a desert canyon like this one can provide.
The mind-blowing road trip through High Rock Canyon
One of the best ways to experience High Rock Canyon is to drive the totality of its 16 miles. You need a high clearance 4x4 for this since the "road" is more like a steep-sided trail, with an added obstacle course of dagger-sharp rocks, deep potholes, and tire-sucking mud. Take precautions before embarking on this road trip. Know exactly where you're going, have a full tank of gas, bring extra water and food, and travel in a group of two vehicles or more for mutual support if you have problems. If you prefer a more civilized Nevada road trip, check out this other route that's a vibrant wild west adventure through charming towns and Basque culture.
Meanwhile, as you're driving through High Rock Canyon, stay on the lookout for the actual wagon ruts left by the pioneers as well as their graffiti, which they carved or scrawled on the canyon walls to mark their passage. If you're lucky, you might also spot some of the area's precious wildlife such as majestic mountain lions, bighorn sheep, and wild horses. Birds of prey like great horned owls, red-tailed hawks, prairie falcons, and golden eagles, as well as a medley of other smaller mammals and birds, also make this place home. In fact, High Rock Canyon serves as a nesting and breeding ground for the raptors and bighorn sheep, respectively. Therefore, the canyon road closes from February 1 until the second weekend in May every year.
Hiking, camping, and hot springs galore
As you can't take your vehicle into the side canyons, your hiking boots will come into play here. Within the main canyon, Fly, Yellow Rock, Little High Rock, and Mahogany side canyons all have hiking trails, allowing you to stretch your legs, breathe the sweet desert air, and discover more of the canyon's fascinating secrets. For an even deeper immersion into the mysteries, stay overnight. Tent camping is allowed in designated areas in High Rock Canyon as well as in other parts of the Black Rock Desert. If it's a clear night, be sure to stargaze before you head off to snooze. The Black Rock Desert is known for its dark skies, perfect for seeing brilliant stars filling the skies in every possible direction.
If you have the time, check out one or more of the four hot springs near High Rock Canyon in the Black Rock Desert: Black Rock Springs, Double Hot Springs, Soldier Meadow Hot Springs, and Trego Springs. However, please note that the only spring you can swim in is Trego Springs. While the others are interesting to look at, they are way too hot for swimming or even wading, so exercise extreme caution when walking around these springs. In addition, keep your animals leashed and under control around the springs. In the past, pets have been injured and died there from falling into the hot water. Another fascinating nearby geothermal feature is Fly Geyser, an underrated geyser that's a brilliant display of nature's artwork. This wonder is on private property, but tours can be arranged through Friends of Black Rock High Rock.