Ditch Mexico's Tourist Trail At This Storybook Mountain Town With A Fun Night Market And Unmatched Tacos
Traditional images of Mexico tend to be centered around swaying palms, sun-drenched sand, turquoise water, and plenty of sunset margaritas. There's no doubt that it is an unrivaled destination for a beach vacation, but this amazing country is so much more than just sun, sand, and surf. The best of Mexico is found by exploring beyond Tulum's iconic white sand or the beach party capitals of Cabo and Cancun.
Heading off the beaten track to destinations that aren't on the international tourist trail is easily the best way to discover what makes Mexico so special. From gorgeous colonial cities to tiny hill towns surrounded by forests, Mexico's magical towns offer an astonishing alternative perspective, drenched in beauty, culture, charm, and unbeatable food. One of the best of these smaller, quieter, more authentic corners of Mexico is Tapalpa in the state of Jalisco.
This storybook mountain town is an oasis of calm, with cobbled streets and traditional houses. It was one of the earliest places to be inaugurated under Mexico's Pueblos Magicos initiative, and Tapalpa is hugely deserving of its place amongst some of the most beautiful yet underrated places in the country. Dig into some delicious eats at the town's small night market or explore the beautiful nature surrounding the city. Located around two hours by car from Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city, it is remote and secluded but not inaccessible, making it the perfect place to dive a little deeper into the country's rich history, culture, and cuisine.
Tapalpa's beautiful churches and lively food scene
It is immediately obvious why Tapalpa is such a gem. Its gorgeous whitewashed houses with picturesque red terracotta roofs stand out against the dark green forests of the surrounding mountains, and the streets are steep, winding, cobbled beauties, highlighted with bright pink bougainvillea flowers. The main plaza is the beating heart of the town, surrounded by bars and restaurants with gorgeous wooden balconies and balustrades.
The Templo de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe is one of Tapalpa's most impressive monuments and definitely worth a visit. As a relatively new structure, it was built in the mid-20th century to replace the older Templo de San Antonio. The stunning red-brick structure stands in impressive contrast to the darker, older spot next door that was built by Spanish Franciscans in 1650 and now houses a small museum. Wandering around town, you might also come across several traditional stone water fountains, originally created so that local people had access to drinking water.
Eating in Tapalpa is also an absolute treat. The state of Jalisco boasts some of the best food in Mexico, from the gloriously messy torta ahogada sandwich to the rich, meaty goodness of birria. Tapalpa is a great place to try some of the most delicious tacos you'll ever eat. When night falls, a lively market springs up around the main square where you can try traditional street snacks like esquites (boiled and roasted corn with cheese and mayonnaise), atole (a sweet corn drink flavored with cinnamon), or tamales. For something more filling, try the tacos guisados from La Cuachula or the fantastic birria from Birriería Don Doro.
Stunning mountain landscapes and dramatic cascades
Tapalpa sits high in the Sierra Madre mountains, surrounded by wildflower meadows and pine forests about two hours from the glittering Lake Chapala. This makes it a paradise for nature lovers, as some of the best things to do on a trip to the town involve exploring the countryside. Lake Chapala itself is a must-visit. It is a favorite weekend destination for Guadalajarans who come to swim, sail, and enjoy the views. Chapala is also incredibly popular among expats, with around 20,000 snowbirds, digital nomads, and retirees from the U.S. and Canada calling it home.
Another excellent spot to explore is the Valley of the Enigmas. This grassy, peaceful valley covered in pretty wildflowers is also filled with enormous volcanic boulders of unusual shapes and sizes. There is some mystery around where they came from and how they ended up in the valley, but they make for a fun day out as you can climb them and try out a zipline.
There are also some brilliant hiking trails in the forests and mountains around Tapala. The pick of the bunch is the trek to the Salto del Nogal waterfall, the tallest cascade in Jalisco. While only about 2 miles long, the trail is steep and rocky, making it a challenging hike that requires a decent level of fitness and good shoes. The stunning view that awaits at the waterfall makes it all worthwhile!