Ditch Mexico's Tourist Trail At This Storybook Mountain Town With A Fun Night Market And Unmatched Tacos

Traditional images of Mexico tend to be centered around swaying palms, sun-drenched sand, turquoise water, and plenty of sunset margaritas. There's no doubt that it is an unrivaled destination for a beach vacation, but this amazing country is so much more than just sun, sand, and surf. The best of Mexico is found by exploring beyond Tulum's iconic white sand or the beach party capitals of Cabo and Cancun.

Heading off the beaten track to destinations that aren't on the international tourist trail is easily the best way to discover what makes Mexico so special. From gorgeous colonial cities to tiny hill towns surrounded by forests, Mexico's magical towns offer an astonishing alternative perspective, drenched in beauty, culture, charm, and unbeatable food. One of the best of these smaller, quieter, more authentic corners of Mexico is Tapalpa in the state of Jalisco.

This storybook mountain town is an oasis of calm, with cobbled streets and traditional houses. It was one of the earliest places to be inaugurated under Mexico's Pueblos Magicos initiative, and Tapalpa is hugely deserving of its place amongst some of the most beautiful yet underrated places in the country. Dig into some delicious eats at the town's small night market or explore the beautiful nature surrounding the city. Located around two hours by car from Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city, it is remote and secluded but not inaccessible, making it the perfect place to dive a little deeper into the country's rich history, culture, and cuisine.