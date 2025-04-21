A Conveniently Located Boutique Hotel On Mississippi's Gulf Coast Offers A Hassle-Free Getaway

When you arrive at a hotel, what is one of the first things you do? At most hotels around the world, you'd go to the front desk and formally check in with a customer service agent, confirm your room details, and receive a room key. However, what if the hotel you're staying at has none of those things? What if there wasn't a front desk at all?

Such is the case with Hotel Whiskey in Pass Christian, a casual Mississippi Gulf Coast city with immaculate seafood. As with a growing number of hotels, the Hotel Whiskey forgoes the traditional check-in process and setup in favor of something much more streamlined and high-tech. But don't worry, if there are any problems, you can still speak to a real person and get assistance at any time.

In fact, if your travels take you practically anywhere on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you're never too far from a conveniently located Hotel Whiskey. The boutique hotel has another location in Pascagoula, and the company is working on a third property in Long Beach (next to Gulfport, not the one in California). So, if you're looking for a quick and easy hotel stay, here's what you should know.