A Conveniently Located Boutique Hotel On Mississippi's Gulf Coast Offers A Hassle-Free Getaway
When you arrive at a hotel, what is one of the first things you do? At most hotels around the world, you'd go to the front desk and formally check in with a customer service agent, confirm your room details, and receive a room key. However, what if the hotel you're staying at has none of those things? What if there wasn't a front desk at all?
Such is the case with Hotel Whiskey in Pass Christian, a casual Mississippi Gulf Coast city with immaculate seafood. As with a growing number of hotels, the Hotel Whiskey forgoes the traditional check-in process and setup in favor of something much more streamlined and high-tech. But don't worry, if there are any problems, you can still speak to a real person and get assistance at any time.
In fact, if your travels take you practically anywhere on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you're never too far from a conveniently located Hotel Whiskey. The boutique hotel has another location in Pascagoula, and the company is working on a third property in Long Beach (next to Gulfport, not the one in California). So, if you're looking for a quick and easy hotel stay, here's what you should know.
What to expect when staying at Hotel Whiskey
As you arrive in Pass Christian, you'll see the hotel immediately, thanks to the bright red "HOTEL" sign on it. Even though it's just two stories, Hotel Whiskey sticks out among the other one-story buildings surrounding it. There's a small parking lot in the rear, or you can park on the street. As a boutique hotel, there are only 10 rooms available and no stairs.
But, if there's no check-in desk, how do you know what room you have and, most importantly, how do you get in and out? Well, you receive your room number and a door code within 48 hours of your arrival date. After 3 p.m. (the check-in time), the code activates, and you can get in and out as needed. Then, when it's time to check out (10 a.m.), the code deactivates, and you're ready to go. If you have any issues at all, there's a number you can call, and a customer service representative will help you out.
Because the hotel is relatively new (opened in 2016), the rooms are still well-maintained and look immaculate. If you stay on the top floor, the hotel has a shared balcony, allowing you to see the rest of the city and potentially make friends with your room neighbors. Since the property is so close to the beach, you can feel the ocean breeze on most days.
Planning your trip to Hotel Whiskey on the Gulf Coast
One thing you'll notice when planning a trip to Pass Christian is that there aren't many hotel options in the city. In fact, there are really only two official options: Hotel Whiskey and Hotel Pass Christian. The reason for this dates back to 2005 and Hurricane Katrina, which ravaged the city and the nearby area. Although The Pass (as locals often refer to it) has struggled to rebuild, sites like Hotel Whiskey are helping it rebound and thrive into the future. The best way to reach the city is to fly into the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans and drive just over an hour to The Pass.
Thankfully, Hotel Whiskey is centrally located and just a few minutes from the beach. When you're hungry, you can pop downstairs to the Whiskey Prime Restaurant, which serves premium steaks, seafood, and gourmet Southern-style dishes. Alternatively, there's a seafood place up the street or an Asian restaurant across the way.
As we mentioned, there is a second Hotel Whiskey location in Pascagoula, an underrated town full of seafood and waterfront parks. This location has three stories (and an elevator) and is in the heart of downtown. However, if you want something truly unique and eco-friendly, you can book a stay at Whiskey on the River. This self-sustaining resort is located about an hour south of the town of Laurel, which is known for its stunning architecture. It's about as off-the-grid as you can get while still enjoying modern amenities.