The French Consider This Often-Overlooked Paris Landmark Just As Quintessential As The Eiffel Tower

Packed with world-class museums, gastronomic restaurants, and charming cobblestone streets for one to indulge in the art of aimless strolling (or flânerie, as the French call it), it comes as no surprise that Paris ranked first in Euromonitor International's top city destinations of 2024. As someone who's lived in Paris on and off for over 20 years, I've played tour guide to visiting family and friends more times than I can count. While I understand that the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, or the overcrowded Champs-Élysées are non-negotiables for a first-timer in Paris, I feel duty-bound to introduce my guests to often-overlooked landmarks that are quintessentially Parisian. Along with recommending Rick Steves' secret Louvre entrance with fewer lines and warning them about the city's rampant pickpocketing problem, I wholeheartedly encourage visitors to marvel at a stunningly underrated artwork that's hiding in plain sight: Marc Chagall's dreamy and colorful ceiling painting at the Opéra Garnier.

Unveiled to the public in 1964, Chagall's artwork dominates Opéra Garnier's ceiling. Drawing inspiration from music, poetry, and theater, Chagall interpreted the works of 14 lyrical and opera composers on a 2,400-square-foot canvas, which was installed 7 inches below the dome's original painting, leaving artist Jules-Eugène Lenepveu's 1872 artwork underneath fully intact. Chagall's painting elicited controversy not only for the aesthetic clash between modern artwork and classic architecture but also because of Chagall's Russian and Jewish origins. Over the years, the contemporary painting became a refreshing and fashionable addition to the classic silhouette of Opéra Garnier. Just like the arrival of Daniel Buren's columns in the Palais-Royal in 1986 and I.M. Pei's pyramid at the Louvre in 1989, Chagall's ceiling was ahead of its time.