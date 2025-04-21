This Vibrant Lakeside Midwestern Destination Is America's Safest City For LGBTQ+ Travelers In 2025

Where drag brunches meet deep-dish pizzas and rainbow crosswalks connect to lakefront paths, Chicago doesn't just embrace its LGBTQ+ travelers — it's intertwined with them. Among some of its claims to fame for the community, Chicago is home to America's oldest gay neighborhood, preserves queer history in one of the largest LGBTQ-centered libraries, and boasts the biggest yearly Pride celebration in the Midwest (the second-biggest Pride is in Columbus). All of these milestones are a testament to the city's inclusion and protection of its queer people and history.

A study by Misterb&b — an online service for finding LGBTQ-friendly accommodations — proved this, naming Chicago 2025's No. 1 safest city for LGBTQ+ travelers. The study took into account a few factors, namely: how many bookings the location got through the site, state- and city-level protections, PFLAG chapter presence, and the number of FBI-reported hate crimes. Chicago's legal protections for gender-neutral bathrooms, LGBTQ+ parents, and nondiscrimination in the workplace translate to safety and comfort for LGBTQ+ people. Chicago-born and openly gay Illinois Senator Mike Simmons said, "[W]e must remain vigilant and aggressive in ensuring that Illinois is not only a refuge state and a sanctuary state for LGBTQ communities, but that we call out the hatred, punitive legislation, and entirely unnecessary regression that we're seeing," Associated Press reported.

Beyond the accolades, it's Chicago's lived-in pride that makes it a truly resilient and fun LGBTQ+ city, felt by the people who both live in and visit it. As Redditor u/happilyfour said of the city, "[A]cross the board, you see so much open queer life and queer love and queer presence in so many aspects of life here."