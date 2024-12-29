America's Oldest Gay Neighborhood Is A Ground-Breaking Midwest Gem With Exciting Nightlife And Events

Every Chicago corner has iconic neighborhoods known for a different niche, like West Town with its art, food, and architecture. One Chi-town district is known for something a little bit different, yet its community's love runs as deep as its pizza. Northalsted (Boystown) is an LGBTQ-friendly town that's self-proclaimed as the proudest, happiest, liveliest, and most inclusive neighborhood in the Windy City.

The neighborhood is an open-air museum for the LGBTQ+ community, with its 35 rainbow memorial markers and 13 rainbow crosswalks, plus one crosswalk painted blue, pink, and white for the transgender community. Northalsted turns up the heat for celebrations, especially its Pride Fest. But the local businesses here, such as Equal Mental Health, Hydrate Nightclub, and Big Gay Sal's Pizza, have a year-round focus on the queer community.

Northalsted is just a few hours away from Galena, Illinois, one of the most LGBTQ-friendly small towns in America. The only practical reason why Northalsted didn't make the list is probably because it's a mere neighborhood within a big city, or it would have climbed the charts.