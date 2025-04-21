A Charming Riverside City In Ohio Offers Hometown Vibes, Cute Little Shops, And Historic Trails

When passing through Ohio's many small towns and cities, it's easy to see why its slogan is "Ohio, the heart of it all."From Adams Lake State Park offering interactive trails for a captivating nature escape to Chagrin Falls and its cascading falls and cozy cafes, Ohio is a state rich in history, scenery, and activities. And for travelers who crave a little small town charm, Defiance, Ohio is the perfect venture. With a population of just over 17,000 people, Defiance, the seat of Defiance County, was built at the confluence of the Auglaize River and the Maumee River. And this riverside city has attractions that will get any visitor to appreciate its cozy hometown-feel including historic trails that offer nature at its finest and shop that range from antique stores to fun little boutiques to coffee shops and so much more.

Spring and autumn is when Defiance really shines. To welcome spring, the city puts on the annual Lilac Festival & Street Fair in Downtown Defiance. If you want to see some great live music, shop for some arts and crafts, or try some of the latest and best foods, this festival has you covered.

Defiance shines in the fall, too. It offers some of the most vibrant fall foliage one could see, making the list of 55 of Country Living's Best Fall Towns in the U.S. for Foliage in 2023.