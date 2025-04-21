One Chart-Topping European Country Believes It Can Teach Tourists How To Be Truly Happy

Americans are going through it. This is according to the 2025 World Happiness Report from the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, which ranked the United States as the 24th happiest country in the world. With the cost of living on the rise, minimal work-life balance, and political strife, it's little wonder that a significant portion of the American population is feeling discontent. The same cannot be said about Finland. The European country has led the World Happiness Report's rankings from 2017 to 2025. Finland is not shy about embracing this unique reputation and ultimately believes that it can teach tourists a thing or two about being happy. What's their big secret? It's a combination of a variety of elements, including the accessibility of nature.

Spending time outdoors is known to aid in regulating the nervous system, and even inspire. The country beckons travelers to improve their quality of life by fully immersing themselves in its natural beauty. Take, for instance, Helsinki, Finland's largest city. Home to one of Europe's friendliest airports, Helsinki boasts numerous parks where locals and visitors alike can soothe their souls. One such place is Central Park, also referred to as Keskuspuisto. Located only about 20 minutes away from Downtown Helsinki, Central Park is a wooded wonderland teeming with trails where one can momentarily leave the chaos of everyday life behind.

Not to mention that Helsinki is in close proximity to Nuuksio National Park. Here, visitors can hike, bike, and indulge in forest bathing, an exercise that promotes mindfulness. As 75% of Finland's landscape is forest, nature is a constant companion to Finns. However, this is only one part of the equation. If tourists want to enhance their well-being, they're going to have to sweat it out.