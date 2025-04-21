One Chart-Topping European Country Believes It Can Teach Tourists How To Be Truly Happy
Americans are going through it. This is according to the 2025 World Happiness Report from the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, which ranked the United States as the 24th happiest country in the world. With the cost of living on the rise, minimal work-life balance, and political strife, it's little wonder that a significant portion of the American population is feeling discontent. The same cannot be said about Finland. The European country has led the World Happiness Report's rankings from 2017 to 2025. Finland is not shy about embracing this unique reputation and ultimately believes that it can teach tourists a thing or two about being happy. What's their big secret? It's a combination of a variety of elements, including the accessibility of nature.
Spending time outdoors is known to aid in regulating the nervous system, and even inspire. The country beckons travelers to improve their quality of life by fully immersing themselves in its natural beauty. Take, for instance, Helsinki, Finland's largest city. Home to one of Europe's friendliest airports, Helsinki boasts numerous parks where locals and visitors alike can soothe their souls. One such place is Central Park, also referred to as Keskuspuisto. Located only about 20 minutes away from Downtown Helsinki, Central Park is a wooded wonderland teeming with trails where one can momentarily leave the chaos of everyday life behind.
Not to mention that Helsinki is in close proximity to Nuuksio National Park. Here, visitors can hike, bike, and indulge in forest bathing, an exercise that promotes mindfulness. As 75% of Finland's landscape is forest, nature is a constant companion to Finns. However, this is only one part of the equation. If tourists want to enhance their well-being, they're going to have to sweat it out.
Feel the heat and chill out in Finland
In the United States, saunas are often associated with gyms or upscale spas. On the other hand, saunas play a fundamental role in Finnish society, arguably contributing to their contentment. Indeed, saunas are known to encourage relaxation as well as provide relief from physical pain and enhance sleep quality. In a 2013 interview with the BBC, Jarmo Lehtola from the Finnish Sauna Society explained, "Sauna is for your mind. It really helps you to calm down in a modern society where it is never quiet." Visiting the sauna is a weekly practice for a majority of Finns.
For some this is a place for quiet contemplation, while for others, the sauna acts as a hangout spot that unites individuals from all walks of life. In other words, visiting a sauna is an absolute must when in Finland. The country encourages tourists to find their zen here. Helsinki is arguably one of, if not, the most popular destination in Finland. In addition to a plethora of green spaces, the city has an assortment of saunas where you can reap the remarkable benefits of unwinding in a sweltering steamy room. In fact, Helsinki offers the world's only sauna on a Ferris wheel.
Another noteworthy spot is Allas Pool. Open daily, year-round, this waterfront attraction features five saunas. Once you're done feeling the heat, head over to the seawater pool, where the water can be as cold as 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Like saunas, cold plunges are said to be mentally restorative and are incredibly popular in Finland. Tickets for Allas Pool can be purchased online. It's also worth mentioning that Tampere, a city nicknamed the sauna capital of the world, is only about two hours away from Helsinki.
Infuse your life with Finnish cultural elements
Given that Finland prioritizes the welfare of not only its citizens but its visitors, it might not be surprising to learn that this European country was named the best in the world to retire in. However, you don't necessarily have to travel or spend your golden years in Finland to get a taste of the Finnish lifestyle. Looking to take the Finns' lead and enhance your connection to nature? You don't need to live by a forest to do so. Make time to stroll your neighborhood or your local park. Even sitting on a bench in a grassy field can do wonders for your mental health.
Another thing you can do is look around you and appreciate the beauty of your surroundings. The point is to take a moment to unplug and ultimately, find peace. Likewise, consider decorating your home with plants. You might find that this simple act may boost your mood. Saunas are perhaps not as mainstream in the States as they are in Finland but they are more commonplace than you think. The same can be said about cold plunges. While these can be pricey to visit, here's a tip: see if there's a Korean spa near you.
Korean spas typically feature an array of saunas as well as a cold plunge, and other soothing amenities. The best part? A day pass, on average, is around $30. For this price, you can usually stay there for as long as you want, allowing you to decompress at your leisure. Note that like many Finnish saunas, you'll find that many Koreans spas are unisex. In short, your wellness journey can start at home with small yet impactful changes inspired by Finnish culture.