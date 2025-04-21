Halfway Between The Mainland And Martha's Vineyard Is An Under-The-Radar Island With Seafood And No Crowds
The beautiful Elizabeth Islands stretch along the southern side of Buzzards Bay like a string of pearls. The first European visitor, Englishman Bartholomew Gosnold, arrived way back in 1602, 18 years before the Mayflower landed in Plymouth. Today, the township area encompassing these islands bears his name, but most of the Elizabeth Islands are private quiet summer getaways.
The only community where you can visit and stay is Cuttyhunk Island, situated about 14 miles south of New Bedford and 6 miles north of Martha's Vineyard's iconic island charm. But there's a catch, as there are no roads to take you there; you can only arrive by boat, either your own or via the hour-long ferry ride from the mainland. The island sits at the confluence of three bodies of water: Rhode Island Sound, Vineyard Sound, and Buzzards Bay.
Fringed with gorgeous beaches facing Martha's Vineyard and the surrounding waters, Cuttyhunk is a little slice of New England island life that feels secret and undiscovered. It's not a place to visit if you're looking for nightlife, varied shopping, or a wide selection of restaurant choices — although there are enough eatery options to keep you happy. Instead, it's a tranquil getaway that few people know about and even fewer have explored, one of those exceptional experiences you can only have in Cape Cod.
Cuttyhunk views and beachside fresh catche
Finding your way around the island is easy, not for a lack of things to do but because it's a compact community built around the harbor. In total, the island measures about a mile and a half long and three-quarters of a mile wide. The island's west side is a nature preserve with trails for hiking or bicycling. You can also find some hidden beaches and World War II bunkers. Nature lovers will enjoy strolling the sandy paths and beaches while taking in the sea views, and the island is a hotspot for birding during migrations.
Island life centers around the dock; if you head here looking for fresh seafood, this is where you'll find it. The Cuttyhunk Cafe and the Lobster Shack, both island staples, are on the harbor. If oysters are your thing, check out the Raw Bar, just a few steps farther down the docks. The oysters come from Cuttyhunk Shellfish Farm on the island's western side, so they couldn't be any fresher. If you're visiting by boat, the Raw Bar Boat will bring any item from their menu right to your mooring!
When you've filled up on delicious briny treats, it's time to walk off a few calories. A 15-minute walk brings you to Lookout Hill, the highest point on the island. The site was used to keep watch for German subs during World War II. From there, you can see the entire island, the mainland, and the nearby islands of Martha's Vineyard and Penikese, an area with its own interesting wildlife and beaches. Cuttyhunk's beaches are also incredible, of course, and as you walk the island, keep an eye out for little shops where you can buy something to remember your trip by.
Find a spot to stay awhile
There are two inns on the island: the Avalon and the Cuttyhunk Fishing Club. In addition to these, a few island homes are available to rent, and basic supplies are available on the island. For example, the Corner Store has souvenirs, while the Market has a deli and groceries. Note that Cuttyhunk is a dry island, but while no alcohol is available to purchase, you can bring your own for personal consumption.
The key to planning a trip to Cuttyhunk, whether for an afternoon or a week-long sojourn, is to work around the ferry schedule. During the summer season, the ferry departs New Bedford every day at 9 a.m. and leaves Cuttyhunk at 3 p.m. Additional trips are added, particularly on holiday weekends, as the season picks up. The ferry recommends you call and confirm their schedule in case any severe weather may cause changes. Reservations are required, and both one-way and same-day round trips are available, with the latter offering a discounted price. The ferry is for passengers and freight only — there's no need for a car on Cuttyhunk.
Most businesses are open from Memorial Day through Indigenous Peoples Day in October. Additionally, be mindful of the ferry schedule, particularly in the off-season as it only operates a few days a week during this time of year. Weather conditions on the island are similar to the rest of the Cape Cod region — temperatures during the summer season range from daytime highs in the 70s to lows around 60.