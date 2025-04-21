Halfway Between The Mainland And Martha's Vineyard Is An Under-The-Radar Island With Seafood And No Crowds

The beautiful Elizabeth Islands stretch along the southern side of Buzzards Bay like a string of pearls. The first European visitor, Englishman Bartholomew Gosnold, arrived way back in 1602, 18 years before the Mayflower landed in Plymouth. Today, the township area encompassing these islands bears his name, but most of the Elizabeth Islands are private quiet summer getaways.

The only community where you can visit and stay is Cuttyhunk Island, situated about 14 miles south of New Bedford and 6 miles north of Martha's Vineyard's iconic island charm. But there's a catch, as there are no roads to take you there; you can only arrive by boat, either your own or via the hour-long ferry ride from the mainland. The island sits at the confluence of three bodies of water: Rhode Island Sound, Vineyard Sound, and Buzzards Bay.

Fringed with gorgeous beaches facing Martha's Vineyard and the surrounding waters, Cuttyhunk is a little slice of New England island life that feels secret and undiscovered. It's not a place to visit if you're looking for nightlife, varied shopping, or a wide selection of restaurant choices — although there are enough eatery options to keep you happy. Instead, it's a tranquil getaway that few people know about and even fewer have explored, one of those exceptional experiences you can only have in Cape Cod.