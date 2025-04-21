The Connecticut Town With River Walks, Art Galleries, And Gourmet Dining For A Romantic Getaway
Just because a town is small doesn't mean it lacks charm or character. In fact, small towns often make the best romantic getaways. There's so much that a couple can do on vacation in a small town, from exploring beautiful natural scenery that's perfect for a hike to seeing the lovely local artworks and eating scrumptious meals at independently owned eateries. You could even visit this scenic town for nature lovers less than an hour from Connecticut's capital.
Another Connecticut town that would make an ideal romantic getaway is Old Lyme, situated where the Connecticut River meets the Atlantic Ocean and about an hour south of Bradley International Airport. Here, couples will find no shortage of delightful activities to do together, such as exploring Old Lyme's many river walks, perusing its various art galleries, and indulging in the gourmet dining to be had at its numerous restaurants. Fall is obviously a great time to visit this quaint New England town, but spring is also an ideal time to go, as this is when tourism is at a lull, meaning hotels are cheaper.
Though most lodging options are just outside of Old Lyme, one of the best places to stay in town is the Old Lyme Inn, which is packed with amenities. Besides luxurious rooms, there are also stellar drinks and excellent live music at the nearby SideDoor Jazz Club. The inn also has a comfy restaurant, bar, and Saturday afternoon tea and refreshments.
Stroll along picturesque river walks in Old Lyme
For couples who are on the more adventurous side, Old Lyme is split by multiple rivers, some of which serve as the perfect backdrop for a romantic outdoor stroll. The Roger Tory Peterson Natural Area Preservation (previously called the Great Island Wildlife Area) features terrific Connecticut River views leading into the ocean, and the active wildlife here makes it a great place to see animals thriving in their natural habitat. This spot is particularly popular for birdwatching and even has places for kayaking.
The George & Woodward H. Griswold Preserve is another spot that offers plenty of pretty riverside paths. The .8-mile Red Trail travels the outskirts of the property, gives visitors gorgeous sights of Mill Brook and the Lower Mill Pond, and features no shortage of wildlife, like ducks, beavers, and various birds coming to migrate. This area enjoys another unique view, that of the Mary Steube Fish Ladder. Be sure to visit during spring when it's most active with alewives swimming upstream to give birth. If you want even more natural beauty, check out this under-the-radar Connecticut beach town beloved for its scenic views just over 5 miles from Old Lyme.
Explore Old Lyme's art galleries
Complementing Old Lyme's cozy small-town atmosphere is its thriving art scene found in numerous galleries. The Cooley Gallery specializes in the works of American artists, both past and present, acclaimed and obscure. It showcases pieces in a variety of mediums, including paintings, watercolors, pastels, oils, and sculptures. Whether you're just a casual art appreciator or in the market for a particular work, the Cooley Gallery highlights its pieces in a casual and welcoming manner that all guests can enjoy.
The Lyme Art Association has been a pillar in the Old Lyme arts community for over a century and features rotating exhibitions throughout the year. In addition to art shows, the Lyme Art Association hosts a variety of events such as the Art Supply Expo, Family Day, the Midsummer Festival, Pumpkin Day, and more. If you're interested in brushing up on your artistic skills, be sure to check out one of its many programs, including Art Talks, classes, demonstrations, workshops, and painting groups.
The Lyme Academy of Fine Arts was founded in 1976 and has since become renowned for the reputable artists it has produced, specifically those in the figurative arts. Many fine works from these artists can be viewed in the academy's Chauncey Stillman Gallery.
Discover Old Lyme's gourmet dining
Is there anything more romantic than an exquisite meal in a relaxing restaurant? Luckily, Old Lyme has plenty of delightful eateries that are perfect for setting the mood for couples. The Hangry Goose has delicious dishes for any meal of the day. For breakfast, it serves up various omelets, yogurt power bowls, French toast, and pancakes. Salads, burgers, wraps, and sandwiches fill diners up at lunch. During dinner, order from a menu of appetizers, pastas, steaks, and chicken dishes. What's more, the Hangry Goose has an outdoor patio area with a terrific view of the Lieutenant River.
If you and your partner are looking for something a little more casual, you can't go wrong with Teddy's Old Lyme Pizza Palace. Guests have noted how amazing its Greek-style pizzas and salads are, but the restaurant also offers a wide variety of specialty pies you won't find at most pizzerias. And of course, there's the build-your-own pizza option (this prevents you and your partner from getting into an argument about which toppings you want).
Old Lyme is a coastal town, so it only makes sense for it to have a fashionable seafood joint with a breathtaking view of the ocean, right? At Kokomo's Restaurant, start your meal with the warm elote corn dip or maybe an order of butter-braised hot Maine lobster sliders. Then follow up with a craft beer battered cod sandwich or the Fishermans platter. Just make sure to save room for the delectable key lime pie. Oh, and don't forget to wash it all down with one of the bar's signature beach cocktails. For another unique dining experience, head north for this underrated pit stop in Connecticut that will leave you with a full belly and a good book.