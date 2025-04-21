The Connecticut Town With River Walks, Art Galleries, And Gourmet Dining For A Romantic Getaway

Just because a town is small doesn't mean it lacks charm or character. In fact, small towns often make the best romantic getaways. There's so much that a couple can do on vacation in a small town, from exploring beautiful natural scenery that's perfect for a hike to seeing the lovely local artworks and eating scrumptious meals at independently owned eateries. You could even visit this scenic town for nature lovers less than an hour from Connecticut's capital.

Another Connecticut town that would make an ideal romantic getaway is Old Lyme, situated where the Connecticut River meets the Atlantic Ocean and about an hour south of Bradley International Airport. Here, couples will find no shortage of delightful activities to do together, such as exploring Old Lyme's many river walks, perusing its various art galleries, and indulging in the gourmet dining to be had at its numerous restaurants. Fall is obviously a great time to visit this quaint New England town, but spring is also an ideal time to go, as this is when tourism is at a lull, meaning hotels are cheaper.

Though most lodging options are just outside of Old Lyme, one of the best places to stay in town is the Old Lyme Inn, which is packed with amenities. Besides luxurious rooms, there are also stellar drinks and excellent live music at the nearby SideDoor Jazz Club. The inn also has a comfy restaurant, bar, and Saturday afternoon tea and refreshments.