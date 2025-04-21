One Of Austria's Most Affordable Cities Offers A Cozy Getaway With Access To Charming Lakeside Villages

In the southernmost state of Carinthia, Austria lies the often-overlooked postcard-perfect Klagenfurt. Somewhat forgotten in the shadow of the tourist-heavy cities of Vienna and Salzburg, it's a miracle Klagenfurt isn't more popular, as this hidden gem is an affordable, cozy getaway surrounded by fairytale alpine scenery and offering easy access to some of Austria's most beautiful lakeside villages.

Austria, home to one of the world's "most visited places," has risen in popularity in recent years due to its beautiful landscapes, historic architecture, and distinct culture. Klagenfurt offers visitors all of this; tranquility, culture, nature, and a change of pace, and what's more, it won't break the bank. As the capital of Carinthia, Klagenfurt feels like an important Austrian landmark, yet it retains the intimacy and charm of a small village.

Founded in the 12th century, Klagenfurt was originally a small medieval town before being rebuilt in the 16th century after a fire. During the Habsburg era, Klagenfurt flourished as a cultural hub, and today, its Renaissance and Baroque architecture tell the story of its rich history. The city's connection to Slovenia and Italy has also given it a unique blend of cultural influences, evident in its cuisine and local traditions. With a pedestrian-friendly Old Town, scattered with Renaissance courtyards and pastel-colored buildings, the absence of large crowds allows for pensive strolls and quiet moments. However, the town never gets boring, as its university and cafe culture give it a youthful energy.