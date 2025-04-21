One Of Austria's Most Affordable Cities Offers A Cozy Getaway With Access To Charming Lakeside Villages
In the southernmost state of Carinthia, Austria lies the often-overlooked postcard-perfect Klagenfurt. Somewhat forgotten in the shadow of the tourist-heavy cities of Vienna and Salzburg, it's a miracle Klagenfurt isn't more popular, as this hidden gem is an affordable, cozy getaway surrounded by fairytale alpine scenery and offering easy access to some of Austria's most beautiful lakeside villages.
Austria, home to one of the world's "most visited places," has risen in popularity in recent years due to its beautiful landscapes, historic architecture, and distinct culture. Klagenfurt offers visitors all of this; tranquility, culture, nature, and a change of pace, and what's more, it won't break the bank. As the capital of Carinthia, Klagenfurt feels like an important Austrian landmark, yet it retains the intimacy and charm of a small village.
Founded in the 12th century, Klagenfurt was originally a small medieval town before being rebuilt in the 16th century after a fire. During the Habsburg era, Klagenfurt flourished as a cultural hub, and today, its Renaissance and Baroque architecture tell the story of its rich history. The city's connection to Slovenia and Italy has also given it a unique blend of cultural influences, evident in its cuisine and local traditions. With a pedestrian-friendly Old Town, scattered with Renaissance courtyards and pastel-colored buildings, the absence of large crowds allows for pensive strolls and quiet moments. However, the town never gets boring, as its university and cafe culture give it a youthful energy.
Klagenfurt, the best way to access Austria's Lakes
There are endless attractions at this unassuming city, and Klagenfurt is a particularly good base if you're looking to explore the surrounding landscapes. Just a 20-minute bus or train ride from Klagenfurt is Worthersee, one of Austria's warmest alpine lakes. Krumpendorf, also reachable by train, is a family favorite, featuring 3 lidos and a large sunbathing lawn. Velden is another highlight of the area, a charming and lively lakeside promenade where you can grab a glass of local Austrian wine and watch the sunset over the Alps. The Karawanks Mountain Range is also just a short drive south of town. Here, you can enjoy numerous hikes as well as incredible panoramic views of Carinthia's lakes and valleys. There is also the Pyramidenkogel Tower, accessible by car or bus from Klagenfurt. It is the tallest wooden observation tower in the world.
When in the town itself, start in the Altstadt (the Old Town), where you'll find colorful 16th and 17th-century buildings lining the cobblestone streets. Stop to take photos of the Lindwurm Fountain, a stunning historical fountain featuring Klagenfurt's dragon. According to myth, the town was founded after a group of knights killed the dragon that terrorized the land. Minimundus is another must-visit in the town. Here, you'll find an eccentric miniature world of scaled-down replicas of buildings from around the world.
A charming historical center
Despite its modest size, Klagenfurt is still well connected, the nearest airport being Klagenfurt Airport, which is regionally connected to Vienna and Salzburg airports. From the airport, the city center is just a 10-minute taxi ride or a 15-minute train ride (Line S1). If you're coming from larger Austrian cities, you can also take the OBB railway, which offers frequent, scenic rides to Klagenfurt, a 3.5 hour journey from Vienna, or just under 3 hours from Salzburg. Travel by train is a great way to enjoy the panoramic views of Austria's lush, rolling hills and spectacular, glistening lakes. If you're driving from other parts of Europe, Klagenfurt is a great place to take a detour, as it lies close to the borders of both Slovenia and Italy.
You'll find all types of accommodation options in Klagenfurt, ranging from boutique hotels to backpacker's hostels. For a cute boutique gem with affordable charm, try Hotel Sandwirth near the old town. This classic Austrian-style hotel has modern furnishings and hearty breakfasts. Kolping Gastehaus is a good option for budget travelers. Don't forget to try the local specialty, Kasnudeln (Austrian cheese-filled pasta), at Gasthaus im Landhaushof, where you can also grab a local beer in an authentic Austrian setting.
So, if you're looking for a budget European retreat with the beauty of nature at your fingertips, look no further than Klagenfurt, a magical Austrian town that offers regional culture and a chance to explore the outdoors on a budget.