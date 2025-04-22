The Highest Building In Europe Is A Breathtaking, Tough-To-Reach Cabin Hidden In The Italian Alps

With jagged, snow-covered peaks that slice through clear blue skies; deep mountain valleys filled with sparkling rivers and glacial lakes; and breathtaking high-alpine meadows sprinkled with carpets of wildflowers, the Italian Alps boast some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. Often referred to as the Julian Alps after Julius Kugy, a mountaineer who discovered and opened up many of the climbing and hiking routes in the area, it is an incredible place with an astonishingly rich biodiversity, a fascinating and varied culture, and some of the best scenery to be found anywhere in the world.

As a remote mountain region, the best — and only — way to explore the Italian Alps properly is on foot. Hiking, climbing, or Italian ski touring adventures take travelers to the most secluded, most beautiful, and hardest-to-reach corners of the Julian Alps, offering thrills and stunning panoramas in equal measure. But while there are many wonderful hiking routes and remarkable challenges to take on, the Regina Margherita Hut stands out above them all.

Perched nearly 15,000 feet above sea level on the summit of Punta Gnifetti, the Regina Margherita Hut is the highest building in Europe. It is one of the largest mountain refuges in the Monte Rosa massif and has a fascinating history, having served a number of different roles and purposes over the years. It is only accessible by foot, with the nearest village being Alagna Valsesia, a charming town with a delightfully German feel that is famous for freeride off-piste skiing.