The Highest Building In Europe Is A Breathtaking, Tough-To-Reach Cabin Hidden In The Italian Alps
With jagged, snow-covered peaks that slice through clear blue skies; deep mountain valleys filled with sparkling rivers and glacial lakes; and breathtaking high-alpine meadows sprinkled with carpets of wildflowers, the Italian Alps boast some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. Often referred to as the Julian Alps after Julius Kugy, a mountaineer who discovered and opened up many of the climbing and hiking routes in the area, it is an incredible place with an astonishingly rich biodiversity, a fascinating and varied culture, and some of the best scenery to be found anywhere in the world.
As a remote mountain region, the best — and only — way to explore the Italian Alps properly is on foot. Hiking, climbing, or Italian ski touring adventures take travelers to the most secluded, most beautiful, and hardest-to-reach corners of the Julian Alps, offering thrills and stunning panoramas in equal measure. But while there are many wonderful hiking routes and remarkable challenges to take on, the Regina Margherita Hut stands out above them all.
Perched nearly 15,000 feet above sea level on the summit of Punta Gnifetti, the Regina Margherita Hut is the highest building in Europe. It is one of the largest mountain refuges in the Monte Rosa massif and has a fascinating history, having served a number of different roles and purposes over the years. It is only accessible by foot, with the nearest village being Alagna Valsesia, a charming town with a delightfully German feel that is famous for freeride off-piste skiing.
Soaring peaks and challenging glacial hikes
It's hard to choose the best thing about this stunning alpine escape. Is it the challenge of getting there and the stunning vistas you'll see on your journey, or the dramatic panorama that awaits you at the summit, looking out over the Maritime Alps and over 4,000 Swiss peaks? Either way, the journey is an extraordinary experience, and, despite the serious altitude, it is achievable by almost anyone with reasonable mountain hiking experience. It's a wonderful adventure and a magnificent option for anyone looking for an alternative to the crowded Dolomites.
The Regina Margherita Hut can be reached in two days from Alagna Valsesia. This usually involves taking a ski lift up to Punta Indren and then hiking either to the Gnifetti Hut at just over 10,000 feet or the Mantova Hut. The second day takes you across the Lys Glacier to the hut and the summit of Punta Gnifetti. You can also reach Regina Margherita from Mont Rosa Hutte across the Grenz Glacier; this trip takes about 5 hours, walking across the ice. There is also an itinerary for the boldest and most experienced adventurers that takes you from Bivouac Luigina Resegotti across the southeast peaks.
While the ascent is extreme, it is a surprisingly manageable hike even for many beginners, although a certain level of fitness, as well as experience in mountain hiking and dealing with altitude, is essential. A professional guide is also hugely recommended, as they will be able to show you how to use tools like crampons and ice axes during your journey.
Bed and board in summer, basic accomodation in winter
The Regina Margherita Hut's long history spans over a century. Construction began back in 1889, down on the valley floor, and the completed hut was then carried piecemeal by mule up the mountain to be rebuilt at the top. It was officially opened by Queen Margherita of Savoy, the Queen of Italy, in 1893. The building was originally conceived as a place where scientists could study the effects of high altitude on the body and research treatments for altitude sickness and other related conditions. In 1899, a meteorological station for tracking and analyzing climate and weather conditions was added, and the hut has also served as a mountain hut for climbers, hikers, and skiers, part of the network of rifugios that are scattered across the Alps.
The hut is large for a rifugio, with a total capacity of 70 in the summer and a winter room that can accommodate 20 visitors. Santa Margherita opens fully from June 21 to September 7. Throughout the summer, you can book either a bed and breakfast or a half-board service. Half-board includes an excellent three-course dinner, breakfast, and accommodation, alongside hot tea and free wifi. The bed and breakfast offers everything except dinner.
During the winter, the hut is unmanaged and only the winter room is available, so visiting from September to May is only recommended for the hardiest of explorers. The hut is connected to gas for cooking, but other than that "luxury," it's a fairly basic place for winter visitors to stay overnight, with no utensils, crockery, cutlery, or glasses. There are no linens either, so bringing your own sleeping bag is a must.