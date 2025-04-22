A Gorgeous Lakeside Minnesota City Offers Laidback Shopping, Delicious Dining, And A Historic Downtown
Set along the shimmering shoreline of Lake Minnetonka, Excelsior feels like a timeless Minnesota city, the kind of place with a small-town atmosphere well-suited for slowing down. Technically a city, it has a population of just over 2,000 residents who know the charm of wandering its historic streets and browsing locally owned shops while sipping coffee and watching sailboats drift across the water.
Excelsior's allure lies in its easy-going identity. You're in the Midwest after all, and for all the "you betcha" jokes Minnesota endures at the hands of those who mistake its quirks for naivety, the state is so often the embodiment of pleasant in the best of ways. Originally established in the 1850s, the city is filled with vintage buildings from the late 19th and 20th centuries whose character has been maintained until today. The city even restored a steamboat, a streetcar, and a museum. The term "civic pride" gets thrown a lot these days, but Excelsior walks the walk.
When you meander downtown, you'll be flanked by all sorts of cafes and boutique stores that are within walking distance of the water. The town's lakeside park, Excelsior Commons, provides a perfect spot for summer picnics, paddleboarding, or catching a sunset. Located just 20 minutes southwest of Minneapolis, Excelsior offers up access to stellar outdoor spaces without taking away the benefits and accessibility of the big city. That means its localized calm is surrounded by a truly vibrant dining and cultural scene, making it the perfect place for a day trip or a long weekend. Here's why you shouldn't sleep on Excelsior.
What to do in Excelsior
Excelsior might be small, but it has no shortage of ways to fill an afternoon. Water Street, the city's main drag, is the walkable heart of its downtown area that's lined with independent boutiques, art galleries, vintage shops, and plenty of places to grab a coffee or snack. It's where the city's character shines most clearly: it's friendly, stylish, and proudly local. For a glimpse into the area's past, you can hop aboard a restored streetcar operated by the Minnesota Streetcar Museum that runs during warmer months (May to September, usually) and offers a quick, family-friendly ride through Excelsior's historic corridor.
They don't call it the Land of 10,000 Lakes for no reason, and Lake Minnetonka is the main draw for many visitors here. It's the largest lake in the metro area at over 14,000 acres, and getting out on the water is one of the best things you can do when you're in Excelsior. The lake is dotted with dozens of bays and islands that give you a feeling of exploration as you go around each bend. There are several charter boat companies operating in Excelsior, but it's easiest to head to Excelsior Public Beach or the adjacent Excelsior Commons for a breezy swim. These green spots sit right along the lake and are perfect for picnicking and sunbathing. In the summer, you're likely to stumble on a concert at Excelsior Commons' bandshell.
Excelsior loves a good festival, too. Local favorites include Apple Day, a lakeside affair featuring local produce, art, antiques, street dances, and beer and wine tents. Art on the Lake features hundreds of artists showcasing their talents, and the wintery Christkindlsmarkt transforms the downtown area into a European-style holiday market — not bad for a cozy Minnesota lake city.
Where to eat and shop in Excelsior
For a small city, Excelsior punches well above its weight when it comes to food and shopping. The historic downtown is packed with locally owned boutiques, stylish shops, and a surprisingly varied dining scene that makes wandering Water Street feel like an afternoon or evening well spent. Start your browsing at Excelsior Bay Books, an independent bookstore with a carefully curated selection of new releases, regional titles, and thoughtful gift items.
If you're on the hunt for home goods or clothing, Brightwater Clothing & Gear has been a downtown staple for 25 years, offering a mix of outdoor wear and rugged camping and lifestyle gear. Art lovers will want to head to The Atelier Collection for a showcase of found vintage artworks curated by art historian Hayley Stoen.
After building up an appetite, head to Maynard's Restaurant, a local legend in lakeside dining, for its sprawling patio right on Lake Minnetonka. Coalition Restaurant offers a more contemporary menu built around locally sourced ingredients, with creative takes on Midwest staples in an upscale but relaxing setting. For quicker lunch options that don't sacrifice the flair, Lago Tacos serves street-style tacos and Mexican-inspired dishes, and the Excelsior Brewing Company is the perfect place to sip a locally made craft beer (you are in the Midwest, after all). And no visit would be complete without a stop at Licks Unlimited, a retro ice cream shop with dozens of flavor options.
Excelsior's nearby attractions and when to visit
Excelsior's charm is palpable, but its proximity to other Twin Cities attractions adds even more to its appeal. Just a short drive away in Chanhassen, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum offers a year-round display of natural beauty. Spring and summer showcase vibrant blooms, while autumn brings a tapestry of fall colors. In winter, visitors can snowshoe and cross-country ski along the arboretum's scenic trails. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail, a nearly 16-mile path that passes through Excelsior and offers picturesque views of the lake.
When planning your visit, remember that it's all about the seasons. Summer in Minnesota is tough to beat — hot days blend perfectly with lake swims and a cold beer. Fall brings crisp-winded festivals and stunning autumn colors in this underrated area of the Midwest, and winter, while undeniably freezing, often reveals Minnesota in a genuinely gorgeous light.
Overnight stays come in a couple of different varieties and price ranges. Hotel Excelsior is a boutique lakeside property offering luxury apartment stays for luxury apartment prices, while more middle-of-the-road hotels can be found in nearby Chanhassen and Minnetonka. The Hotel Landing in Wayzata is another popular upscale choice. But no matter where you stay and when you choose to visit, Excelsior and its neighboring attractions provide a satisfying mix of relaxation and adventure, making it an ideal weekend getaway destination.