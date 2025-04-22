A Gorgeous Lakeside Minnesota City Offers Laidback Shopping, Delicious Dining, And A Historic Downtown

Set along the shimmering shoreline of Lake Minnetonka, Excelsior feels like a timeless Minnesota city, the kind of place with a small-town atmosphere well-suited for slowing down. Technically a city, it has a population of just over 2,000 residents who know the charm of wandering its historic streets and browsing locally owned shops while sipping coffee and watching sailboats drift across the water.

Excelsior's allure lies in its easy-going identity. You're in the Midwest after all, and for all the "you betcha" jokes Minnesota endures at the hands of those who mistake its quirks for naivety, the state is so often the embodiment of pleasant in the best of ways. Originally established in the 1850s, the city is filled with vintage buildings from the late 19th and 20th centuries whose character has been maintained until today. The city even restored a steamboat, a streetcar, and a museum. The term "civic pride" gets thrown a lot these days, but Excelsior walks the walk.

When you meander downtown, you'll be flanked by all sorts of cafes and boutique stores that are within walking distance of the water. The town's lakeside park, Excelsior Commons, provides a perfect spot for summer picnics, paddleboarding, or catching a sunset. Located just 20 minutes southwest of Minneapolis, Excelsior offers up access to stellar outdoor spaces without taking away the benefits and accessibility of the big city. That means its localized calm is surrounded by a truly vibrant dining and cultural scene, making it the perfect place for a day trip or a long weekend. Here's why you shouldn't sleep on Excelsior.