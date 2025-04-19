Four Of America's Least-Friendly States Have One Very Obvious Thing In Common

According to World Population Review, the least friendly states in America are New York, Arkansas, Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, respectively. The most surprising entry on the list of the least friendly states? Arkansas, which does not follow the trend of being an unfriendly East Coast destination. Solidly a Southern state, Arkansas nevertheless has a bad reputation with tourists, who voted the state at No. 49.

While one of these states is not like the others in an important way, the East Coast states have more in common beyond their perceived lack of friendliness. For example, all these states have higher-than-average population densities, according to a 2023 report by Statista. The least-friendly East Coast states all ranked within the top 10 for population density, with New Jersey having 1,263.37 people per square mile, Massachusetts having 897.5, Delaware with 529.45, and New York with 415.3. For reference, the U.S. average is only 94.83 residents per square mile.

Narrow it down to those states' biggest cities, and it's no wonder that visitors find others to be unfriendly while elbow-to-elbow on Boston's streets or figuring out how to navigate the chaotic NYC subway system. All four of the least-friendly states also have high costs of living, per World Population Review, which would definitely bring down the mood. Of the four states, Massachusetts has the highest cost of living, and the second-highest in the country. New York and New Jersey don't fare much better, while Delaware's cost of living is only slightly above the national average. That said, all four states have plenty to offer in the way of tourist attractions if you don't mind the occasional grumpy resident.