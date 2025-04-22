Hidden In The Foothills Of South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Charming City Full Of Antiques

Popular destinations like Myrtle Beach and the coastal city of Charleston may rank high on South Carolina's list of tourism hotspots — but don't sleep on Landrum. Wind along U.S. Route 176 toward the North Carolina border, and you'll eventually run into this charming community. Spanning just shy of 3 square miles, the city is home to only about 2,800 folks. But just because it's small doesn't mean it's lacking in adventure.

Seated in the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwestern neck of the state, Landrum's natural beauty goes toe-to-toe with any other. Its historic downtown area is flanked by antique shops and cute boutiques, many of which are still housed in buildings that date way back to the city's founding in the late 1800s.

Established in 1880, Landrum has the inventor of the train to thank for its humble beginnings — that and a reverend by the name of John Landrum. The old farming community, originally called Landrum's Station, was born after the Baptist pastor donated land to service a railroad line that was extended from South Carolina's "Sparkle City" of Spartanburg, located about 25 miles away. A late bloomer, Landrum didn't officially gain its city status until 1973, which is good news because its small-town roots are still very visible on the surface to this day.