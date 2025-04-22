Hidden In The Foothills Of South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Charming City Full Of Antiques
Popular destinations like Myrtle Beach and the coastal city of Charleston may rank high on South Carolina's list of tourism hotspots — but don't sleep on Landrum. Wind along U.S. Route 176 toward the North Carolina border, and you'll eventually run into this charming community. Spanning just shy of 3 square miles, the city is home to only about 2,800 folks. But just because it's small doesn't mean it's lacking in adventure.
Seated in the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwestern neck of the state, Landrum's natural beauty goes toe-to-toe with any other. Its historic downtown area is flanked by antique shops and cute boutiques, many of which are still housed in buildings that date way back to the city's founding in the late 1800s.
Established in 1880, Landrum has the inventor of the train to thank for its humble beginnings — that and a reverend by the name of John Landrum. The old farming community, originally called Landrum's Station, was born after the Baptist pastor donated land to service a railroad line that was extended from South Carolina's "Sparkle City" of Spartanburg, located about 25 miles away. A late bloomer, Landrum didn't officially gain its city status until 1973, which is good news because its small-town roots are still very visible on the surface to this day.
Go antiquing or see the historic sights of Landrum
Fancy a good ole' period piece? History buffs and vintage enthusiasts are going to love Landrum because the city is a treasure trove of antique stores. Just head downtown to Rutherford Street, which boasts the city's main stretch of shops, to begin your antique hunt. Find your bounty at Landrum Antique Mall, or take a short walk down the street to explore Expressions Antiques and the Yankee Peach Antiques and Collectibles.
If antiquing isn't your thing, you can still spend an afternoon appreciating some of Landrum's most prized relic gems by taking a tour of the city's historic landmarks. First stop? The old covered bridge. This fire engine red wooden structure, officially known as Campbell's Historic Covered Bridge, was built in the early 1900s and is the only remaining Howe truss bridge in South Carolina. For nature lovers out there, the bridge is also bounded by more than 18 sprawling acres of natural space, making it ideal for a scenic hike.
Be sure to carve some time out of your itinerary to see the state's oldest bridge, the Poinsett Bridge, which is only about 10 miles away. Built in 1820, this stone transportation masterpiece is "a must-see" whilst in Landrum, according to one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Absolutely amazing that something this beautiful is in the middle of nature!" they stated. "Walk around and admire the construction and imagine what it was like to travel on this road in the 1800s."
For more time spent in nature, trek through the Landrum wilds via the Chestnut Ridge Heritage Preserve or the Blue Wall Preserve. Just a quick note that, as of the time of writing, the latter is temporarily closed for construction on a new bridge.
Planning the perfect Landrum getaway
Like the nearby city of Newberry, one of America's most charming cities, little Landrum oozes down-home Southern appeal at every turn. To make the most of your South Carolina adventure, opt to spend your vacation at one of the city's homey bed and breakfasts. Unwind in the countryside at an 187-acre working horse and cattle farm with a stay at the Barking Fox Farm and Guesthouse. The dog-friendly property has two cottages, which are furnished with antiques as well as fully-equipped kitchens. The roomy abodes are priced at $150 and $250 per night at the time of writing. Complimentary wine and freshly baked goods await at check-in. Need we say more?
For an uninterrupted respite in the country, the adults-only Red Horse Inn makes for a great option. Affording guests views of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the property, which has an on-site wine bar, also has elegant cottages as well as luxurious suites to pick from. Prices do vary depending on availability and the time of year, but a one-night stay in mid-June currently runs between $325 and $650, at the time of writing.