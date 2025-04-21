The 'Flower Of Scotland' Is A Colorful, Underrated Town On The Moray Coast Brimming With Art And History
Tucked away between the Scottish Highlands and the wind-swept Moray coast, the town of Forres is a bit of a local secret. A unique combination of year-round floral displays and a cluster of museums and art galleries make it a real treat for lovers of country life. It's no surprise that word about its underrated marvels has started to get out, so much so that the regional tourism board is hoping to attract as many as 1 million annual visitors to the region in the coming years, making now a perfect time to visit before anyone else.
Thanks to its strategic position nestled between the mountains and the coast, Forres has been inhabited as far back as the Bronze Age and has accumulated history and charm ever since. As you amble into the heart of the town, you will see relics from across millennia still gracing its high streets. Today, this quaint borough astride the River Findhorn is recognized for its spectacular flower displays, which have granted it the title of "Flower of Scotland."
If exploring Scotland on your own wheels, you can reach Forres in roughly 40 minutes driving from Inverness, or just under two hours from Aberdeen. If you are planning to use public transport, taking the train from Inverness (perhaps after hopping off the award-winning West Highland Railway) will give you a prime seat to witness the beauty and diversity of the highlands as you are gently whisked off to Forres in 30 minutes.
Colorful flower displays are a highlight of Forres
Forres' award-winning flowerbeds are the envy of all Scottish towns. Indeed, Forres has won 20 Beautiful Scotland in Bloom accolades from the 1970s to the early 2000s alone, along with scooping up several Royal Horticultural Society awards across Britain. You can see what makes all the heads turn when you stroll in Grant Park, a frequent location host of the Highland Games and an ideal spot for a picnic on sunny, grassy hills. Every year in summer, the sunken gardens inside the park are painted in hues of violet, pink, yellow, and indigo, as mesmerizing flowers bloom.
In Forres, history and horticulture go hand in hand. Plus, you wouldn't want to leave Scotland without seeing one of its finest castles. Just a quick eight-minute drive from the town center, Brodie Castle is your gateway to discover the intrigues and mysteries of a bygone era hiding among Gothic turrets. This soft-pink castle belonged to the Brodie clan for more than 400 years and is now a national monument open to the public (entry costs about $21). It is also known for being one of the best locations in Scotland to see daffodils, and as such it is best enjoyed during spring, from late March to the end of April. The castle's association with this beautiful golden flower goes back to the 1730s, when laird of the castle and gardener extraordinaire Ian Brodie used the grounds to experiment cross-breeding to create new flowers and plant varieties. His work was so prolific that 414 types of registered Brodie hybrids exist today.
The town of Forres is brimming with art and history
Once you have explored the castle at your leisure, Forres' many cultural sites will lure you back to the town center. A testament to the town's ancient roots, Sueno's Stone is a slim monolith dating back to the town's early medieval foundation. The 21-foot-tall obelisk is carved with beautiful Pictish runes, believed to depict a battle on the land that Forres now occupies. A brisk five-minute walk separates this ancient marker from another quirky historic relic: the Witches' Stone. A reminder of Scotland's sordid history with witchcraft, the stone marks the spot where women accused of being witches were executed, often thrown off the cliff from Cluny Hill. A black written plaque marks this infamous spot.
A less grimy marker of history, the Mercat Cross is another recipient of Forres' beautiful floral carpets. A common feature of Scottish towns, the Mercat Cross used to signal where the market was held on trading days. It sits next to the Tolbooth, the most recognizable building in the town's skyline and also the site of six Victorian prison cells which you can still visit today via a tour. After, stop by one of the local craft shops or art galleries for one-of-a-kind local souvenirs.
As you make your way through Scotland, you will find it is full of unique adventures. Stay at this castle adapted into luxurious accommodations outside of Edinburgh. Or, if you are on a quest to hunt down history in this magical corner of the world, but you don't want to give up your holiday in the sun, the North Coast boasts sandy beaches and turquoise waters for the best of both worlds. It may not be as warm a spot as the Caribbean, but it certainly won't have any of the crowds.