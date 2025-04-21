The 'Flower Of Scotland' Is A Colorful, Underrated Town On The Moray Coast Brimming With Art And History

Tucked away between the Scottish Highlands and the wind-swept Moray coast, the town of Forres is a bit of a local secret. A unique combination of year-round floral displays and a cluster of museums and art galleries make it a real treat for lovers of country life. It's no surprise that word about its underrated marvels has started to get out, so much so that the regional tourism board is hoping to attract as many as 1 million annual visitors to the region in the coming years, making now a perfect time to visit before anyone else.

Thanks to its strategic position nestled between the mountains and the coast, Forres has been inhabited as far back as the Bronze Age and has accumulated history and charm ever since. As you amble into the heart of the town, you will see relics from across millennia still gracing its high streets. Today, this quaint borough astride the River Findhorn is recognized for its spectacular flower displays, which have granted it the title of "Flower of Scotland."

If exploring Scotland on your own wheels, you can reach Forres in roughly 40 minutes driving from Inverness, or just under two hours from Aberdeen. If you are planning to use public transport, taking the train from Inverness (perhaps after hopping off the award-winning West Highland Railway) will give you a prime seat to witness the beauty and diversity of the highlands as you are gently whisked off to Forres in 30 minutes.