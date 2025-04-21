Why It's Crucial For Tourists To Double-Check Their Luggage And Power Bank Before A Trip To Asia

If you're catching a flight to Asia, take a second look at your baggage and electronic devices before heading to the airport. Many airlines have recently stepped up screening for external battery packs and power banks across the continent due to an accident that could have been deadly, had it occurred a few moments — or hours — later in the air.

Incidents of faulty power banks sparking on flights have become more common, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recording 89 in 2024. However, the seriousness of power banks on flights became more evident on January 28, 2025, during a major accident at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. While Air Busan flight 321 was moving away from the gate, flight attendants heard a "crackling sound" from the overhead bin before smoke and flames filled the cabin, The Korea Herald reported. Even though all 176 passengers and crew evacuated without loss of life, some passengers were injured. South Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board conducted a preliminary investigation, with investigators believing that the fast-spreading fire likely started from a passenger's power bank stored above their seat. In light of the accident, Korea has added new security rules, as have other regional airlines in Asia.

Since there is no international regulation on power bank usage and storage on international flights in cabin luggage, passengers will have to check their airline's policies in advance or may be stuck "raw dogging" their flight. One rule of thumb is to stick with batteries and power banks that are under 100 Wh (27,000 mAh) when packing your carry-on. In the future, you should also consider bringing a small roll of insulated tape or an extra transparent plastic bag for each battery, depending on where your travels lead.