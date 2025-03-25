Taiwan's Second-Largest City Is An Affordable Coastal Haven With Beautiful Views, Culture, And Urban Charm

When travelers think of Asia, they often choose Vietnam for its cuisine, China for the Great Wall and other landmarks, or the Philippines for its island life. But Taiwan? It somehow gets overlooked — even though it's an island full of heritage, traditions, and must-see attractions. Take Taipei, for instance, one of the world's safest cities for solo travelers, or Taichung, an awe-inspiring destination where history and culture meet the great outdoors. Now, there's yet another city to add to your Taiwan itinerary: Kaohsiung. You've never seen a city this colorful, this urban, or this effortlessly cool, as it boasts stunning coastal views, rich landmarks, and a lively cityscape with the best panoramas.

Besides being an incredible travel destination and the country's second-largest city, Kaohsiung is also easy on the wallet. With so many free attractions, budget-friendly hotels and hostels, and affordable public transport, you won't have to spend a fortune to experience it all. Street food and local restaurants offer delicious meals at low prices, so you can eat well without overspending. According to Budget Your Trip, $123 per day for one person is enough to cover everything. And if you're traveling with someone, sharing accommodation and other expenses makes it even cheaper.

You can fly directly to Kaohsiung International Airport for easy access to the city. But if you're already in Taipei, you're all the way up north, and driving to Kaohsiung can take up to 4 hours. A faster option is the high-speed train, which cuts the journey to about 3 hours with a quick transfer to a local train or bus.