An Impossibly Green Destination On Florida's Gulf Coast Has More Trees Than Any City In The World

One of the biggest problems in cities, especially as climate change continues to cause global temperatures to rise, is urban heat islands. This is a phenomenon where cities tend to be hotter than their surroundings due to a wide variety of contributing factors like wasted heat from cars and air conditioners as well as the heat retention qualities of concrete and asphalt.

To help combat this, trees are our best allies in obvious and non-obvious ways. They provide shade, of course (anyone who has ever had to park a car in Florida knows the shaded spot is prime real estate), but they also help cool the air through evapotranspiration. As the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explains it, this process "cools the air by using heat from the air to evaporate water. This cooling also occurs from the surrounding soil and when trees and vegetation catch rainfall on their leaves."

Powered by this knowledge, many cities around the world have made strides to plant more trees. Among them is Tampa, which instituted a tree protection ordinance in 2006 and is still working towards its goal of planting 30,000 trees by 2030.