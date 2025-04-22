This Pennsylvania Town Has A Victorian Main Street Full Of Eclectic Shops And Vintage Finds

Pennsylvania's industrial era gave rise to numerous towns that still showcase beautiful historic charm to this day. For visitors, this makes many of Pennsylvania's small, formerly industrial towns a great way to step back in time. Even Pennsylvania's number one must-visit small town, Ambler, has a name associated with the Great Train Wreck of 1856. Another gem, located just about 80 miles from Pittsburgh, is the town of Brookville. Originally a small 18th-century community in a heavily wooded region of western Pennsylvania, the town experienced rapid growth thanks to its booming lumber industry. Brookville is still home to many impressive architectural remnants from the time, which the town has meticulously maintained, most notably its old city center and charming Victorian Main Street. In fact, Brookville was once named one of the prettiest painted towns in America. Like Stroudsburg, a funky Pennsylvania borough in the Pocono Mountains, Brookville offers visitors a quaint, picturesque weekend getaway.

History buffs will enjoy diving into Brookville's colorful past. The Jefferson County History Center details the town's founding in 1830 and also delves into its fascinating origins. Brookville has a number of unique vintage experiences that explore the town's rich automotive history and include a tasting of the country's only handmade moonshine. Once you've explored Brookville's historical sites to your heart's content, discover the charming taverns, art galleries, and nearby nature trails also seeded with history.