This Pennsylvania Town Has A Victorian Main Street Full Of Eclectic Shops And Vintage Finds
Pennsylvania's industrial era gave rise to numerous towns that still showcase beautiful historic charm to this day. For visitors, this makes many of Pennsylvania's small, formerly industrial towns a great way to step back in time. Even Pennsylvania's number one must-visit small town, Ambler, has a name associated with the Great Train Wreck of 1856. Another gem, located just about 80 miles from Pittsburgh, is the town of Brookville. Originally a small 18th-century community in a heavily wooded region of western Pennsylvania, the town experienced rapid growth thanks to its booming lumber industry. Brookville is still home to many impressive architectural remnants from the time, which the town has meticulously maintained, most notably its old city center and charming Victorian Main Street. In fact, Brookville was once named one of the prettiest painted towns in America. Like Stroudsburg, a funky Pennsylvania borough in the Pocono Mountains, Brookville offers visitors a quaint, picturesque weekend getaway.
History buffs will enjoy diving into Brookville's colorful past. The Jefferson County History Center details the town's founding in 1830 and also delves into its fascinating origins. Brookville has a number of unique vintage experiences that explore the town's rich automotive history and include a tasting of the country's only handmade moonshine. Once you've explored Brookville's historical sites to your heart's content, discover the charming taverns, art galleries, and nearby nature trails also seeded with history.
Brookville is a treasure trove of eclectic historical finds
After its initial lumber boom, Brookville expanded into a variety of other industries including axe making, brewing, and automotive manufacturing. The town's Greenberg Cadillac Museum features the country's largest fleet of vintage Cadillacs, with some dating back to the 1800s. The Twyford Motor Car Co., also based in Brookville, produced the world's first four-wheel drive car in the early 1900s. The Keystone State is a cradle of innovation — the trendy town of Lititz, Pennsylvania is home to America's oldest pretzel bakery.
The town's Victorian 19th and 20th century architecture remains well intact today. The Jefferson County History Center offers interactive opportunities to discover the region's history, from perusing old archives and genealogy records to life-sized displays and artifacts dating back to the Ice Age. The museum also boasts an impressive collection of vintage memorabilia.
Exploring the town's lush surroundings is another great way to spend a day in Brookville. There are various walking and biking trails through the densely wooded areas. Head to Scripture Rocks Heritage Park for another of the town's iconic historic sights. Here, you will find the famous ancient boulders inscribed with century-old scriptures. Reserve the picnic gazebo in advance to enjoy the peaceful surroundings and rest up for the walk back.
Plan the perfect weekend in Brookville
Because of its industrial history, Brookville has been a well-connected travel hub for generations, accessible from Pittsburgh on the I-79, I-80, and PA-28 highways. A pedestrian-friendly town, Brookville has many parks to discover and points of interest to explore on the bustling Main Street. The restored Dr. Walter Dick Memorial Park is a great place to unwind and soak in the local flavor. Speaking of flavor, make sure to stop at Blackbird Distillery and try their small-batch handmade moonshine while having a chat with the distillery's owners. They even make smoked meats, cheeses, and a mean moonshine steak sauce — an eclectic souvenir in anybody's books.
The best time to visit Brookville is near the end of spring and in the summer when it's pleasant to be outdoors and the town's festival season is just starting to kick off. While there aren't too many hotel options, there are a handful of affordable accommodations with rates as low as $60 per night. Prices may increase during the busy summer months. August is the best month to visit for sunshine and warm weather in Pennsylvania, the perfect conditions for exploring the indoor and outdoor attractions.