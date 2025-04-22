The Badlands Of Europe Is The Continent's Only Desert With Sandstone Canyon Hikes And Wild West Vibes

"Lawrence of Arabia," "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," "Game of Thrones," and "Indiana Jones" — what do they all have in common, besides swashbuckling characters? They all had significant scenes filmed in the Tabernas Desert of Spain. Tabernas gets less than 10 inches of rain annually, qualifying it as a true desert and possibly the only one in continental Europe (though that's debated). Nonetheless, it has been a stand-in for the North Arabian Desert, the Chihuahuan Desert, and the Dothraki hinterlands, earning it the nickname "the Badlands of Europe."

What used to be a vast stretch of forgotten land has seen a revival of interest not just from film studios but also from adventure sports enthusiasts, scientists, researchers, and curious visitors all wanting to know more about Tabernas. The desert is located in Spain's southern province of Andalucía. To visit, fly into Almeria, the closest city, and head north to Tabernas, a straightforward drive of under 30 minutes. Many sites are spread out across the desert, and while you can stop along the roads and highways, taking your car off-road into the desert is strictly prohibited. Alternatively, there is also a 45-minute bus that will drop you at the Tabernas station.

But don't expect Hollywood glamour in this traditional Spanish town. "Tabernas is movie and TV history gold, yet it's somehow hard to pair the sleepy traditional town with its pizzazz-rich claim to fame," writes The Hungry Travelers blog, "It basks in its silver screen glory and star-struck memorabilia while its streets are empty and it's old folk play dominoes and queue at the bakers. It's the very definition of offbeat."