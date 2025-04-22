Michigan's Highest Peak Offers A Secluded Scenic Drive, Pristine Forest Trails, And Lake Superior Views

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is the perfect place to escape into nature. Embark on a kayaking trip near underrated Munising, or head to Les Cheneaux islands for an incredible winter vacation. If you're after a unique forest hike, make your way to the township of L'Anse and head up to the highest peak in the state of Michigan: Mount Arvon.

Standing at 1,979 feet above sea level in the Huron Mountains, Mount Arvon has been crowned Michigan's highest point since 1982. Prior to this, Mount Curwood (at 1,978 feet) was the highest point in the state – but following a U.S. Geological Survey, modern technology determined that Mount Arvon was 11 inches higher than Mount Curwood.

The mountain is under 30 miles from downtown L'Anse in Baraga County. If you're flying into the area to conquer this peak, the nearest major airport is Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, about one hour and 20 minutes away by car from L'Anse, although Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (just over a three-hour drive away) may have better connecting flights. Either way you fly in, you'll need to rent a car — preferably one with a bit of clearance — to get to Mount Arvon and tick off the highest point in Michigan.