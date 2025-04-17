France's Luxe Champagne Region Hides A Hotel With A Michelin-Starred Restaurant And Vineyard Views

Situated in northeastern France, across 85,000 acres of land covering 319 villages, is the stunning, world-famous Champagne region. It has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site — specifically, the "Champagne Hillsides, Houses and Cellars" — for preserving the "legacy of wine-growing and wine-making practices perfected over the centuries" (via UNESCO). This is where production of the festive, sparkling beverage originated in the 17th century, and where it continues to this day. And nestled in the lush vineyards of this picturesque, hilly region sits a luxe five-star escape: Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa.

The hotel can be found in Champillon, a charming village of just over 500 people in the beautiful sub-region of Montagne de Reims. It's a 30-minute drive away from Reims, an underappreciated French city also known for its Champagne. The property used to be a coaching inn during the 1800s — a place where weary stagecoach drivers could bunk for the night and where their horses could rest and be fed. Former French kings used to stop at this upscale inn, and it is rumored that Napoleon himself also passed through. But the horses and royalty are long gone, and in their place is a sleek and contemporary building, upgraded and redesigned in the shape of a modern-day amphitheater that extends into the surrounding greenery. It was created in such a way that every room has a breathtaking view of the vineyards and Marne Valley below.

This exquisite property includes 47 spacious suites, a Michelin-starred restaurant, chic bistro, casual bar, gym, yoga studio, spa offering a variety of treatments, an indoor and an outdoor pool, and several terraces. So, if you're looking for a peaceful nature retreat in one of France's most celebrated regions, then a stay at the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is a must.