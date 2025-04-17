France's Luxe Champagne Region Hides A Hotel With A Michelin-Starred Restaurant And Vineyard Views
Situated in northeastern France, across 85,000 acres of land covering 319 villages, is the stunning, world-famous Champagne region. It has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site — specifically, the "Champagne Hillsides, Houses and Cellars" — for preserving the "legacy of wine-growing and wine-making practices perfected over the centuries" (via UNESCO). This is where production of the festive, sparkling beverage originated in the 17th century, and where it continues to this day. And nestled in the lush vineyards of this picturesque, hilly region sits a luxe five-star escape: Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa.
The hotel can be found in Champillon, a charming village of just over 500 people in the beautiful sub-region of Montagne de Reims. It's a 30-minute drive away from Reims, an underappreciated French city also known for its Champagne. The property used to be a coaching inn during the 1800s — a place where weary stagecoach drivers could bunk for the night and where their horses could rest and be fed. Former French kings used to stop at this upscale inn, and it is rumored that Napoleon himself also passed through. But the horses and royalty are long gone, and in their place is a sleek and contemporary building, upgraded and redesigned in the shape of a modern-day amphitheater that extends into the surrounding greenery. It was created in such a way that every room has a breathtaking view of the vineyards and Marne Valley below.
This exquisite property includes 47 spacious suites, a Michelin-starred restaurant, chic bistro, casual bar, gym, yoga studio, spa offering a variety of treatments, an indoor and an outdoor pool, and several terraces. So, if you're looking for a peaceful nature retreat in one of France's most celebrated regions, then a stay at the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is a must.
Dining and drinking at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa
For on-site food and libations, this property has three exquisite venues. Take an afternoon break at Abysse Bar & Terrasse with a refreshing aperitif. Enjoy some plates to share, like the crab rolls or the croque monsieur, a French favorite, served with aged comté cheese. And try one of the signature cocktails, like the minty Super Green. But if what you're after is simply Champagne, then a trip to the cellar is recommended. There are various meeting and dining rooms that can be booked for private tastings, but you can also head to the intimate Salon Fines Bulles. If you struggle to make decisions, you may have a problem: The cellar contains 20,000 bottles to select from. But do not worry; one of the experienced sommeliers will be there to assist you.
Le Bellevue Restaurant & Terrasse can be found right beside Abysse and offers spectacular panoramic views of the Marne Valley. This relaxed brasserie serves up traditional French cuisine in an elegant setting. Order the macaroni gratin with gorgonzola and walnuts or the lobster linguine to get your pasta fix. Seafood-lovers will swoon for the Arctic char fillet, as well as the shareable octopus carpaccio and French Obsiblue prawns. But save room for dessert — the apple tart will satiate your sweet tooth like nothing else.
Lastly, Le Royal, Etape Gastronomique, an upscale fine-dining spot, is the main event. Receiving one Michelin star in 2019 a few months after it opened, Le Royal takes its diners on a gastronomic journey led by Executive Chef Christophe Raoux. Order à la carte, or allow the chef to guide you through the process with a prix fixe menu: The Signature, Discovery, or Effervescence. Wine and Champagne pairings are possible for an additional cost.
Stays and experiences at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa
The hotel offers 22 Garden Junior Suites and Champagne Junior Suites, 21 Royal Junior Suites, and four uniquely-themed Signature Suites, including the luxurious and award-winning Joséphine Suite. All of the rooms, with the exception of the Signature Suites (which are much larger), are 474 square feet in size. They all include a private terrace or balcony, bathtub, flat-screen TV, coffee and tea-making station, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, access to the spa, and Dyptique care products.
The theme of the hotel's interior has been inspired by nature and the vineyards themselves — grapevine motifs wind their way along the wallpaper, the chandeliers' dangling crystal pendants resemble water droplets and flowers in bloom, and the soft color accents, like pale gold, bring to mind the clarity of Champagne itself. At the time of writing, a one-night stay begins at $907 for the Garden Junior Suite. Prices will vary depending on the day of the week, the season, holidays, and any special promotions or other offerings. The property currently has a 4.7 ("Very Good") average rating on Tripadvisor. One previous visitor shared her thoughts in a review on Booking.com: "This experience literally brought us to tears. It truly was the best vacation of our lives."
But of course, you didn't come all this way to hide in your room. The hotel's Guest Experience Makers can help you plan activities that will elevate your delightful French getaway. Enjoy spectacular aerial views of the Montagne de Reims region on a thrilling hot-air balloon ride. Take a customized tour of the Champagne houses to learn about artisanal wine production. Explore the tranquil Marne River on a boat cruise. Or rent an electric bike and cycle around the countryside like you're in a dreamy François Truffaut film.
Planning your visit to Champagne, France
You can reserve your stay through Royal Champagne's website, as well as through various booking platforms. Sign up for the Leaders Club to enjoy upgrades and members-only benefits. American Express Platinum cardholders also receive special perks if stays are reserved through Amex Travel.
To get into France, you can fly into Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), which is one of the most luxurious airports in the world. If you're traveling from the U.S., you'll find many daily direct flights from major American hubs, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and New York. From the airport, you can rent a car and drive to Royal Champagne, which takes around 90 minutes, or you can opt for the train and then arrange an airport shuttle with the hotel. Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is a 15-minute drive from the TGV (high-speed rail) station in Reims. The drive from Paris' city center is about two hours, and the train ride from Gare de l'Est station is 40 minutes. If you'd like to arrive à la Tom Cruise, the hotel has its own helipad, so you can also choose to take a stunning 45-minute helicopter flight from Paris and make a dramatic entrance.
If you're planning your first visit, you may have encountered various myths about France that aren't rooted in reality, including the idea that French people are not friendly. But a trip to France's wine country will debunk most of these misconceptions — you will find people as warm as the summer sun and as hearty as the food itself. So, prepare for an elegant and serene stay, filled with glasses of bubbly, high-quality French cuisine, and scenic vineyard views, in one of the country's most spectacular regions.