This Underrated Midwest City With An Award-Winning Main Street Offers Friendly Lakeside Charm And Fun

Does your town have an award-winning main street? If you're from Boyne City, Michigan, then the answer's a resounding yes! From dynamic and underrated cities, like Fort Wayne, to creative coastal havens, the American Midwest is a traveler's paradise when it comes to incredible unsung destinations. And, of course, Boyne City is one of those wildly underrated Midwest treasures.

Located way up in Northern Michigan — but not in the U.P. — and huddled up along beautiful Lake Charlevoix, Boyne City offers those passing through a wonderful opportunity to explore all the cozy joy a beautifully quaint Midwestern town can offer. For starters, the town boasts some breathtaking lakeside views. Also, Boyne City's historic Main Street is a joyous blast from the past, lined with countless charming shops and cafes and boasting that awesome vintage flair. The area is so renowned that it won the Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) in 2020 after an immense grassroots volunteer effort successfully revitalized the Main Street District. From a year-round farmer's market to endless lakeside fun, Boyne City should definitely be on every traveler's mind when it comes to exploring underrated towns in Michigan bursting with scenic beauty (like Holland).