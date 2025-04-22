This Underrated Midwest City With An Award-Winning Main Street Offers Friendly Lakeside Charm And Fun
Does your town have an award-winning main street? If you're from Boyne City, Michigan, then the answer's a resounding yes! From dynamic and underrated cities, like Fort Wayne, to creative coastal havens, the American Midwest is a traveler's paradise when it comes to incredible unsung destinations. And, of course, Boyne City is one of those wildly underrated Midwest treasures.
Located way up in Northern Michigan — but not in the U.P. — and huddled up along beautiful Lake Charlevoix, Boyne City offers those passing through a wonderful opportunity to explore all the cozy joy a beautifully quaint Midwestern town can offer. For starters, the town boasts some breathtaking lakeside views. Also, Boyne City's historic Main Street is a joyous blast from the past, lined with countless charming shops and cafes and boasting that awesome vintage flair. The area is so renowned that it won the Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) in 2020 after an immense grassroots volunteer effort successfully revitalized the Main Street District. From a year-round farmer's market to endless lakeside fun, Boyne City should definitely be on every traveler's mind when it comes to exploring underrated towns in Michigan bursting with scenic beauty (like Holland).
Ways to have fun in Boyne City, Michigan
Boyne City has something for everyone. For nature lovers and outdoor adventure types, the small town offers paved bike trails, plenty of kayaking opportunities, an annual power boat poker run called the "Boyne Thunder," and so much more. Young State Park is the town's tranquil aquatic retreat that's perfect for solo trekking or some sunny beach fun with the whole family.
For a fun time exploring Boyne City's highly-acclaimed Main Street District, reviews praise the many cafes, breweries, and restaurants that line the area. Folks especially love Gildas' Lake Street Bakery, a French bakery with croissants that will have you thinking you're enjoying a morning in Paris. Cute shops like the Horton Bay General Store & Inn and Forgotten Treasures Consignment provide the perfect opportunity to pick up some gifts and souvenirs while soaking in all that vintage charm. Whether you're after a cozy place to sit for a cup of coffee or want to enjoy some fine dining, Boyne City's Main Street has your back. It's also worth noting that the Main Street always seems to have events and festivals going on, from the Harvest Festival in autumn to weekly "Stroll the Streets" events during the summer. So be sure to give the town's event calendar a look to see what you want to do before heading on over.
Some things to consider when planning a trip to Boyne City
As mentioned above, Boyne City is located in the northern part of the "mitten" half of Michigan, far removed from the big cities down south. The town is nearly a four hour drive from Detroit and Ann Arbor, and three hours away from Grand Rapids (which is home to the Midwest's largest winter festival). If you prefer flying, Pellston Regional Airport, which is less than an hour north of Boyne City, has direct flights to and from Detroit.
In terms of when to travel, hotels in or near a lakeside town like Boyne City will likely be more expensive during summer. However, prices are still on par with other small towns across the U.S. In early June, for example, prices for accommodations near Boyne City can range from $100 to over $200 a night. A stay in the middle of town at a place like the Boyne City Motel can cost around $200 a night, while beachfront lodging at a place like Water Street Inn starts at around $185 a night. Whether it's for a fun weekend getaway or a simple day trip while passing through all the picturesque charm Northern Michigan has to offer, Boyne City will make for a great time.