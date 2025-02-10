The Best Places To See Cherry Blossoms In America This Spring, According To Travelers

For many, cherry blossoms are most commonly associated with Japan. The Japanese even have a specific word for flower viewing — hanami — but you don't have to plan a vacation to Japan to see cherry blossoms this spring. There are plenty of cities in the United States where you can view the beautiful flowers. Of course, there is still a link with the Far East; the nation of Japan and many of its organizations have gifted sakura trees to different parts of the U.S., from the Northeast to the Deep South.

You can find pink and white cherry blossoms at different public parks, in some of the best botanical gardens in the country, and even on college campuses. The wide range of weather conditions in the United States also means that the cherry blossom trees bloom at different times, so you can even visit multiple destinations for cherry blossom viewing. A cherry blossom road trip? Sounds like a fantastic idea. To help you plan that itinerary, these are the best places to see cherry blossoms in the U.S.