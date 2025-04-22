Hidden In New Mexico's Rocky Mountains Is A Fairytale Village With A Famed Train Ride And Local Artisans

Aside from walking through the downtown area — whether to attend the art festival or shop the year-round stores and restaurants — Chama has another unique way to further get a good look at the village and all its charms. Chama is home to Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, a historic steam train ride that offers a memorable journey through the Southern Rockies. Trains run daily from the railroad's landmark depot station during its open season, from around Memorial Day until about mid-October. The railroad is owned by both New Mexico and Colorado — the latter state which has its own charming cities hidden in the Rockies – and the train zig-zags over the border during its multiple excursions on offer.

After journeying around the breathtaking landscape, you can get some rest at one of the few motels placed throughout the heart of Chama for quick access to the downtown area, or you can head to the outskirts of the village to take advantage of the rustic atmosphere and stay in one the 10 private cabins at Corkins Lodge. Amenities include full kitchens, a fireplace, a private deck, a heated outdoor pool, and a community game room on the grounds. Those who choose to retreat to one of these lodges will also have exclusive access to more than 700 acres of surrounding wilderness, including a portion of the Brazos River for swimming and fishing.