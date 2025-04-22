Hidden In New Mexico's Rocky Mountains Is A Fairytale Village With A Famed Train Ride And Local Artisans
Stretching from Canada to New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains range houses a collection of parks, outdoor experiences, and charming towns along its 3,000 miles. About 100 miles north of New Mexico's capital of Santa Fe, you'll find the tiny village of Chama. Less than 10 miles from the Colorado border, this fairytale escape features mountain views, a must-ride historic train, unique crafts, and beloved local events.
Once a year, Chama makes it even easier for visitors to get their fill of many of its best qualities with its Chama Valley Art Festival. Creatives from both sides of the New Mexico-Colorado border are celebrated during this yearly Labor Day Weekend affair as artists show off their wares in downtown Chama — from accessories and clothing to paintings and sculptures and beyond. Also during the festival, various studios open up their facilities and host artists to offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at their creation processes.
Where to explore and stay in Chama, New Mexico
Aside from walking through the downtown area — whether to attend the art festival or shop the year-round stores and restaurants — Chama has another unique way to further get a good look at the village and all its charms. Chama is home to Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, a historic steam train ride that offers a memorable journey through the Southern Rockies. Trains run daily from the railroad's landmark depot station during its open season, from around Memorial Day until about mid-October. The railroad is owned by both New Mexico and Colorado — the latter state which has its own charming cities hidden in the Rockies – and the train zig-zags over the border during its multiple excursions on offer.
After journeying around the breathtaking landscape, you can get some rest at one of the few motels placed throughout the heart of Chama for quick access to the downtown area, or you can head to the outskirts of the village to take advantage of the rustic atmosphere and stay in one the 10 private cabins at Corkins Lodge. Amenities include full kitchens, a fireplace, a private deck, a heated outdoor pool, and a community game room on the grounds. Those who choose to retreat to one of these lodges will also have exclusive access to more than 700 acres of surrounding wilderness, including a portion of the Brazos River for swimming and fishing.
What to see and do in Chama during the winter
When you think of New Mexico, you might not think of winter activities, but its towns attract skiers and outdoor enthusiasts throughout the cold-weather season. Chama, in particular, will help change your thoughts on the area being a year-round destination. The village takes this time of the year very seriously, whether it comes to snow-filled events or celebrating wintertime holidays. In December, Chama holds its annual Christmas in the Mountains affair, which features photos with Santa, horse carriage rides, a festive market, and a tree lighting. The railroad system also gets a festive makeover this time of year with a 45-to-60-minute Chama Holiday Express train ride that includes hot chocolate and a holiday cookie with your ticket.
The winter fun continues into the new year when Chama puts on its annual Chile Ski Classic, which sees participants competing in various races, including snowshoe and cross-country skiing. The scenic course runs through a portion of the village's historic railroad and follows the snowy hills and meadows of the southern San Juan Mountains. If you head to the area in February, you can catch the Chama SnoBall Rally and watch as pilots fly hot air balloons over the snow-filled mountain landscape.