Hidden In Georgia's Serene Foothills Is A Town With Old-World Atmosphere, A Romantic Chateau, And Wine
When visiting Georgia, you never know what you're going to find. From the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta to the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course, the state has a range of excursions and landmarks to intrigue every kind of traveler. But while Georgia's best college town is an artsy gem with food, music, and family-friendly activities, less than an hour northwest of Athens is a magical retreat full of Old World charm, a town that feels as though you took a step into the French countryside ... with a Southern twist. Braselton is a cozy city nestled in North Georgia's foothills with just over 15,500 people (via U.S. Census Bureau), making it downright tiny when compared to a place like Atlanta, which has more than 510,800 residents. The intimate population brings people together at their beautifully restored historic storefronts, giving the quaint downtown a timeless charm.
Within the city's perimeter, there's a lot of green space with soil perfect for growing grapes and where one of the town's natural wonders, the Chateau Elan, can be seen. The owners found a way to take Georgia's Southern roots, turn it into a refined winery and resort, and make it one of the city's biggest focal points. On TripAdvisor, over 3,500 reviewers — the equivalent of nearly 1/4 of the town's population — rate it close to 4.5 stars. The cozy vintage hospitality and homegrown varietals are what put Braselton on the map, even when it feels like you're in Provence, France.
Why many people visit Braselton (Hint: It's the wine)
Many people ditch spending time in bustling Atlanta and opt instead to visit places like Dahlonega in Georgia's wine country, and Braselton also replaces the Peach State's farmlands with vineyards. Chateau Elan is perfecting the craft with an elegant experience tourists and locals want to be a part of. According to the winery's website, it is recognized as one of the largest and most awarded on the East Coast, producing over 30 wines for customers to sip in the tasting room, which is open daily. Visitors can tour the winery, from its vineyards to the barrel room and, of course, the bottle room.
Chateau Elan's luxurious and vintage appeal makes people feel like they've been whisked away to a winery in Bordeaux. With its grand architecture and miles of vines, some couples also hold their weddings here. The dreamy location is like something out of a fairy tale; it's hard not to feel like royalty when wandering the grounds.
Whether you want a winter or summer wedding, the Chateau offers stunning indoor and outdoor venues. And, since it's not just a winery but also a resort, your guests can book a room onsite. This enchanted escape also features three golf courses with a total of 45 holes, perfect for a pre-wedding day out. Or, if you prefer a more relaxing experience, unwind at the spa with restorative treatments and other services before the big day. Then, of course, everyone can toast the newlyweds with a glass of homegrown grapes.
Things to do in Braselton
In the Peach State, it's easy to argue that people typically want to visit Atlanta, home to Georgia's trendiest neighborhood, boasting art, vintage shops, and bars. However, if the Chateau alone isn't enough to convince you to check out Braselton instead, the city's attractions just might. One of the town's highlights is the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (yes, it's actually in Braselton — we promise). Established over 50 years ago, visitors to the 1,000-acre facility can attend races or other events.
Braselton is also known for its arts and culture scene. The 1904 Gallery showcases a rotating lineup of artists' creative works while giving exposure to local creatives. The community also holds an Antique and Artisan Festival where patrons can get a hodgepodge of antique items from different vendors in the downtown area. If you're a foodie, you can check out the Farmer's Market as well.
While the town is home to a number of historic storefronts, one place, Braselton Brewery, is particularly unique as it operates out of a restored cotton gin. The rustic tin building keeps the city's traditional values alive while giving them a modern twist. From the wineries to the art scene — and even the brewery — no two places in Braselton are the same, which is exactly what makes it such an exciting place to visit.