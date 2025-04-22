Hidden In Georgia's Serene Foothills Is A Town With Old-World Atmosphere, A Romantic Chateau, And Wine

When visiting Georgia, you never know what you're going to find. From the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta to the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course, the state has a range of excursions and landmarks to intrigue every kind of traveler. But while Georgia's best college town is an artsy gem with food, music, and family-friendly activities, less than an hour northwest of Athens is a magical retreat full of Old World charm, a town that feels as though you took a step into the French countryside ... with a Southern twist. Braselton is a cozy city nestled in North Georgia's foothills with just over 15,500 people (via U.S. Census Bureau), making it downright tiny when compared to a place like Atlanta, which has more than 510,800 residents. The intimate population brings people together at their beautifully restored historic storefronts, giving the quaint downtown a timeless charm.

Within the city's perimeter, there's a lot of green space with soil perfect for growing grapes and where one of the town's natural wonders, the Chateau Elan, can be seen. The owners found a way to take Georgia's Southern roots, turn it into a refined winery and resort, and make it one of the city's biggest focal points. On TripAdvisor, over 3,500 reviewers — the equivalent of nearly 1/4 of the town's population — rate it close to 4.5 stars. The cozy vintage hospitality and homegrown varietals are what put Braselton on the map, even when it feels like you're in Provence, France.