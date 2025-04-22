This Charming Louisiana Lake Town Boasts Rolling Hills And Pine Forests For Endless Outdoor Recreation

You can find a real slice of outdoor paradise amid the pine-coated rolling hills near a cypress-lined lake where a gorgeous little community of just 3,300 people awaits adventurous travelers. Farmerville, Louisiana, about an hour and a half northeast of Shreveport by car, is nestled up against beautiful Lake D'Arbonne, the centerpiece of this rural destination for visitors to Louisiana looking to find a true off-the-beaten-path place to spend a weekend, or a few days, immersed in a uniquely Louisiana retreat. In contrast to Louisiana's oldest city, Natchitoches, which has the same European charm and culture of New Orleans, Farmerville is much more geared toward the outdoor pursuits available at its doorstep.

One of Louisiana's oft-claimed nicknames is the Sportsman's Paradise, and for those venturing to Farmerville during any time of the year, it would be a reasonable assumption that the widely used term of endearment originated in this north Louisiana hamlet. With its location on Lake D'Arbonne and its proximity to the D'Arbonne National Wildlife Refuge, the area is ideal for anglers and, during the appropriate season, hunters to chase their quarry. Scattered throughout the year are a number of fishing tournaments centered on Lake D'Arbonne, and, with its location on the western fringes of the Mississippi Flyway, the nearby wildlife refuge offers great fall waterfowl hunting. For paddlers and explorers, the Bayou D'Arbonne Recreation Area, just southeast of Farmerville, is a great place to experience quiet adventure through the cypress and hardwood bottoms of the area.