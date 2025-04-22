This Charming Louisiana Lake Town Boasts Rolling Hills And Pine Forests For Endless Outdoor Recreation
You can find a real slice of outdoor paradise amid the pine-coated rolling hills near a cypress-lined lake where a gorgeous little community of just 3,300 people awaits adventurous travelers. Farmerville, Louisiana, about an hour and a half northeast of Shreveport by car, is nestled up against beautiful Lake D'Arbonne, the centerpiece of this rural destination for visitors to Louisiana looking to find a true off-the-beaten-path place to spend a weekend, or a few days, immersed in a uniquely Louisiana retreat. In contrast to Louisiana's oldest city, Natchitoches, which has the same European charm and culture of New Orleans, Farmerville is much more geared toward the outdoor pursuits available at its doorstep.
One of Louisiana's oft-claimed nicknames is the Sportsman's Paradise, and for those venturing to Farmerville during any time of the year, it would be a reasonable assumption that the widely used term of endearment originated in this north Louisiana hamlet. With its location on Lake D'Arbonne and its proximity to the D'Arbonne National Wildlife Refuge, the area is ideal for anglers and, during the appropriate season, hunters to chase their quarry. Scattered throughout the year are a number of fishing tournaments centered on Lake D'Arbonne, and, with its location on the western fringes of the Mississippi Flyway, the nearby wildlife refuge offers great fall waterfowl hunting. For paddlers and explorers, the Bayou D'Arbonne Recreation Area, just southeast of Farmerville, is a great place to experience quiet adventure through the cypress and hardwood bottoms of the area.
Lake D'Arbonne is the hub of outdoor activity near Farmerville
At 16,000 surface acres, Lake D'Arbonne is the largest man-made lake in Northern Louisiana. Created in 1960 when Bayou D'Arbonne was dammed to supply water for surrounding communities, the lake boasts excellent fishing for bass and panfish, and it's particularly well-known for its outstanding crappie fishery. The 2024 Crappie Masters National Championship took place at Lake D'Arbonne, and numerous crappie-fishing events happen on the lake throughout the year. Unlike other prominent state waterways, like one of America's largest swamp forests that offers endless recreation, Lake D'Arbonne boasts a lot of open water, which makes it easy to move around for boat-bound anglers.
While fishing is definitely the most abundant pursuit on Lake D'Arbonne, this beautiful impoundment is also home to Lake D'Arbonne State Park, which is situated just across the lake from Farmerville. Here, visitors can reserve a campsite or even a cabin near the lake and enjoy a rustic home base for hikers who can explore trails ranging from just half a mile to a full four miles in length. Fat-tire enthusiasts can enjoy several miles of trails, too. The park has its own disc-golf course, lighted tennis courts, and an on-site swimming pool that's open from May through the end of July. Boat and canoe rentals are also available, and paddlers can venture into the cypress channels of the lake, where they can get up close to the park's wildlife, particularly its birds — the park is listed as a prominent birding destination in the Birder's Guide to Louisiana.
Hunting and staying in Farmerville (no matter the season)
From waterfowl and quail to deer and squirrels, the public lands around Farmerville offer great sport for hunters. D'Arbonne National Wildlife Refuge is a popular hunting area for white-tailed deer and migratory waterfowl. Hunters visiting the area must meet certain legal standards and hunt within the designated season for the animal they are pursuing, but opportunity is abundant. Other areas boast quality hunting, too, like the Bayou D'Arbonne Recreation Area and on various private lands around Lake D'Arbonne. Hunters must ask for permission before hunting private lands. Additionally, Lake D'Arbonne itself is an excellent waterfowl hunting location, and during hunting season, temporary duck blinds spring up in areas where migratory ducks and geese move through.
Visitors to Farmerville, whether they hunt, fish, or just wander through this beautiful lakeside community in July for the annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival, will find ample places to stay. From the D'Arbonne Motel right on the lake at the south end of town to a host of short-term vacation rentals, the area offers plenty of options for tourists coming to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Visitors looking for a meal will have lots of choices, from the traditional Southern fare at the Ol' Hickory Cafe on the southern edge of town to Ro-Ro's Snack Shack in the heart of town. Farmerville may not be a foodie destination like Abita Springs, an artsy town with some of Louisiana's most mouth-watering restaurants, but it does offer solid dining choices to refuel visitors for their next outdoor adventure.