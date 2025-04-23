Hidden Along Portugal's Silver Coast Is A Walkable City With Mouth-Watering Seafood And Thermal Baths

Beyond Lisbon and Porto, there are many small historic towns worth adding to your Portugal itinerary, but not all of them are known for their royal hot springs. With a name that translates literally to "Queen's Thermal Springs," Caldas da Rainha was founded (according to legend) in the 15th century when Queen Leonor was passing through the region. Curious about a group of people bathing in the area's hot, swampy springs, she was told that the water had healing properties, and, upon trying them herself, she claimed bathing there cured her of her ailments. Inspired, she built the town's thermal hospital in 1485, which is now the oldest in the world.

If you're traveling north from Lisbon, the train ride to Caldas da Rainha only takes an hour, so you can visit on a day trip or stop by on your way further north to the historic city of Coimbra, which Rick Steves calls a "less crowded mini Lisbon." Here's everything you need to know about making the most of your time in Caldas da Rainha, from enjoying the baths and finding your way to the beach to visiting the best places to eat fantastic Portuguese seafood.