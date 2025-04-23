Michigan's Family-Owned Lavender Farm Is A Purple Wonderland With Gardens, Fish Boils, And Fresh Produce
There is absolutely no shortage of breathtaking outdoor adventures to be had in the Midwest haven of Michigan. The Mitten State's topographical diversity makes it a perfect travel destination for those looking to explore some of America's most breathtaking and lively mountain towns, thousands of miles of water trails, and one of the oldest and largest lava flows in the world. It is also a historically significant and wonderfully fertile agricultural center, featuring luxurious one-of-a-kind vineyard trails and scores of scenic farms. For those visiting Michigan in search of an unparalleled outdoor experience bursting with Midwestern charm, a visit to the sprawling fields of Cherry Point Farm and Market simply cannot be missed.
Located about an hour northwest of Grand Rapids in the sleepy village of Shelby, Michigan, Cherry Point is one of the oldest continuously operating farms in Oceana County. Boasting vibrant cherry orchards that were first planted in 1871, the farm has been owned and operated by the Bull family since 1949. The Bulls soon opened a small market selling fruit grown on the land, which became a popular pit stop in the early '60s after Marilyn Bull began baking the farm's coveted cherry pies. In 2002, fourth-generation owner Barbara Bull, Marilyn's younger sister, decided to give back to the neighboring community by developing the land next to the market into a massive lavender labyrinth. Now a celebrated local landmark, folks travel from far and wide to spend a day at Cherry Point Farm and Market and participate in its summer fish boils and outdoor festivals.
Lose your worries in Cherry Point Farm's lavender labyrinth
Situated just around a mile from the serene shores of Lake Michigan, Cherry Point Farm and Market is an excellent place to relax and recharge after a day of fishing and swimming along the waterfront. At the heart of the farm lies its serpentine lavender labyrinth, an architectural and agricultural structure so massive it can be seen via Google Earth. Designed with the help of landscape architect Conrad Heiderer, the purpose of this winding floral walk isn't to trap or disorient you like a maze would. Rather, the labyrinth was created as a place for peaceful reflection and contemplation, granting visitors the opportunity to slow down and connect with the natural beauty of their surroundings.
Fragrant lavender plants and verdant earth mounds line the walkways of this lush labyrinth, which is a singular spiraling path that's about 2 miles long. At the center of the labyrinth, which takes approximately an hour to complete, lies a 150 foot stone circle that protects a vast herb garden. Following the principles of sacred geometry, this meticulously maintained field contains dozens of herbs and flowers planted in 36 beds that come together to form a 12-point vesica pattern. While Cherry Point Farm and Market is open daily during the summer season (with occasional openings on weekends with pleasant weather in the spring and fall), the best time to visit is in mid-July when the lavender field is at peak bloom.
Enjoy fresh baked pies and fiery fish boils at Cherry Point Farm and Market
Still the backbone of Cherry Point Farm, the property's market store is well stocked with an abundance of local goods, freshly picked produce, and a plethora of sweet treats. In addition to the homemade cherry pie that's been on the menu for over 60 years, the Cherry Point Market is also well known for its succulent strudels and turnovers that are packed with cherries straight from the orchard. The market kitchen staff also work hard cranking out hand-made donuts, jams, jellies, fudge, and more.
During the peak season, the market also offers lunch specials, like the ham and Swiss cheese sandwich with cherry mustard on house-made bread, that can be ordered to-go or enjoyed at one of the property's picnic tables. The farm is also well known for hosting fiery outdoor fish boils during the summer months. Following traditions brought to the Great Lakes by Scandinavian immigrants, whitefish from the lake is boiled with potatoes in a large kettle and finished off with a pint of kerosine thrown over the flames.
Beyond the delicious edible offerings, the market also offers a well curated selection of clothing, souvenirs, jewelry, and gifts made by Michigan artists — including books penned by Cherry Point owner Barbara Bull herself. "The gifts Barbara has chosen for her shop are quality items not the same junk you see at every souvenir shop," reads one review on Tripadvisor. "Be sure to stop if you drive by."