Michigan's Family-Owned Lavender Farm Is A Purple Wonderland With Gardens, Fish Boils, And Fresh Produce

There is absolutely no shortage of breathtaking outdoor adventures to be had in the Midwest haven of Michigan. The Mitten State's topographical diversity makes it a perfect travel destination for those looking to explore some of America's most breathtaking and lively mountain towns, thousands of miles of water trails, and one of the oldest and largest lava flows in the world. It is also a historically significant and wonderfully fertile agricultural center, featuring luxurious one-of-a-kind vineyard trails and scores of scenic farms. For those visiting Michigan in search of an unparalleled outdoor experience bursting with Midwestern charm, a visit to the sprawling fields of Cherry Point Farm and Market simply cannot be missed.

Located about an hour northwest of Grand Rapids in the sleepy village of Shelby, Michigan, Cherry Point is one of the oldest continuously operating farms in Oceana County. Boasting vibrant cherry orchards that were first planted in 1871, the farm has been owned and operated by the Bull family since 1949. The Bulls soon opened a small market selling fruit grown on the land, which became a popular pit stop in the early '60s after Marilyn Bull began baking the farm's coveted cherry pies. In 2002, fourth-generation owner Barbara Bull, Marilyn's younger sister, decided to give back to the neighboring community by developing the land next to the market into a massive lavender labyrinth. Now a celebrated local landmark, folks travel from far and wide to spend a day at Cherry Point Farm and Market and participate in its summer fish boils and outdoor festivals.