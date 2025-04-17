See Sweden's Bucket List-Worthy Moose Migration Without Having To Leave Your Home
While it's always fun to travel to new places, sometimes you don't have the time and the budget to go overseas. One way to help scratch the travel itch is to visit American cities that make you feel like you're in Europe, and an even quicker, easier, and cheaper way is through your screen at home. If you're someone who loves nature and wildlife, now is the time for the Swedish moose migration, and you don't even have to book tickets to get a chance to see it. From now through May 4, SVT (Sweden's national public service broadcaster) is streaming "The Great Moose Migration" with 24/7 live footage from cameras placed near and along the Ångerman River in northern Sweden.
While the migration of wildebeest in the Serengeti might be one of the best known migrations in the world, the migrating moose in Sweden have developed quite the following for those in the know. Millions of people have tuned in to get a glimpse of the moose moving across the river and inland to their summer ranges.
Sweden is home to around 300,000 moose (which are called elk in Europe); they're the country's national animal. They're massive creatures, some towering over six feet tall, and it can be hard for most to get a chance to spot them in the wild. So for a chance to see them in their natural habitat (even via a screen), is quite the privilege. It's also a fantastic way to connect with other wildlife lovers; there are Facebook fan pages dedicated to the show.
Where to see moose virtually and in the wild
This "slow TV" show uses over two dozen cameras, along with a drone to help track the moose as they make their annual migration. Viewers might also see other wildlife like otters, bears, or reindeer. Admittedly, there isn't always a lot of action; however, watching the footage, even without a moose on screen, is quite relaxing for many people. Annette Hill, a Swedish media and communications professor, told AP News that watching the show, "is definitely a moment to have a calm, atmospheric setting in my own home, and I really appreciate it." And isn't getting away from the stress of everyday life one of the reasons that many of us travel? Enjoy that in a unique way with this special show and see how many moose you can spot.
If watching the footage inspires you to visit Sweden, it has some of the best places in the world to see the northern lights. Additionally, the sunny island of Holmön offers abundant wildlife and activities, it's a picturesque outdoor retreat away from the crowds. If you don't want to foot the bill for a trip overseas, there's no need to leave North America to spot these herbivorous giants. You can explore Denali National Park on a tight budget while enjoying sightings of the park's nearly 2,000 moose. Wyoming is another great option, especially Grand Teton National Park, where you might even be able to catch a glimpse of a fuzzy moose calf if you time your visit during spring.