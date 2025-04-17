See Sweden's Bucket List-Worthy Moose Migration Without Having To Leave Your Home

While it's always fun to travel to new places, sometimes you don't have the time and the budget to go overseas. One way to help scratch the travel itch is to visit American cities that make you feel like you're in Europe, and an even quicker, easier, and cheaper way is through your screen at home. If you're someone who loves nature and wildlife, now is the time for the Swedish moose migration, and you don't even have to book tickets to get a chance to see it. From now through May 4, SVT (Sweden's national public service broadcaster) is streaming "The Great Moose Migration" with 24/7 live footage from cameras placed near and along the Ångerman River in northern Sweden.

While the migration of wildebeest in the Serengeti might be one of the best known migrations in the world, the migrating moose in Sweden have developed quite the following for those in the know. Millions of people have tuned in to get a glimpse of the moose moving across the river and inland to their summer ranges.

Sweden is home to around 300,000 moose (which are called elk in Europe); they're the country's national animal. They're massive creatures, some towering over six feet tall, and it can be hard for most to get a chance to spot them in the wild. So for a chance to see them in their natural habitat (even via a screen), is quite the privilege. It's also a fantastic way to connect with other wildlife lovers; there are Facebook fan pages dedicated to the show.