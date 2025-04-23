Los Angeles' Boutique Hotel With European-Inspired Rooms Is The Ultimate West Hollywood Escape

Los Angeles is a city built on dreams. It's a melting pot where people from all walks of life come together in pursuit of their passions. It's a sprawling metropolis buzzing with a vibrant entertainment scene, unbeatable cuisine, and a wide array of characters. LA is a place that pulses with creative energy and endless possibilities, and West Hollywood is nestled in the heart of it all. WeHo is a mix of old Hollywood classics (like Chateau Marmont and the Sunset Strip) and the city's buzziest restaurants and boutiques. It's one of the main locations in the city we recommend people visiting in LA stay in (aside from the coastal towns, of course), if you want to be in the center of it all.

For those looking to immerse themselves in the creative ambiance of Hollywood, but want a chic and cozy place to lay their head at night, Hotel 850 SVB is the place you'll want to be. Tucked away just steps from the buzzy Santa Monica Boulevard, on a quiet tree-lined street, this hotel is a hidden gem that feels like a nice escape from the hustle and bustle that lives just outside. Located in a revived 1918 bungalow, this residential-style resort oozes with European style. No matter what's on your agenda, if you're in town for a long weekend or an extended stay, this immaculately designed haven gives off more charming pied-à-terre vibes than any hotel you'll find in the area. It's the perfect place for those who prefer a more low-key yet luxurious LA experience.