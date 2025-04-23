Los Angeles' Boutique Hotel With European-Inspired Rooms Is The Ultimate West Hollywood Escape
Los Angeles is a city built on dreams. It's a melting pot where people from all walks of life come together in pursuit of their passions. It's a sprawling metropolis buzzing with a vibrant entertainment scene, unbeatable cuisine, and a wide array of characters. LA is a place that pulses with creative energy and endless possibilities, and West Hollywood is nestled in the heart of it all. WeHo is a mix of old Hollywood classics (like Chateau Marmont and the Sunset Strip) and the city's buzziest restaurants and boutiques. It's one of the main locations in the city we recommend people visiting in LA stay in (aside from the coastal towns, of course), if you want to be in the center of it all.
For those looking to immerse themselves in the creative ambiance of Hollywood, but want a chic and cozy place to lay their head at night, Hotel 850 SVB is the place you'll want to be. Tucked away just steps from the buzzy Santa Monica Boulevard, on a quiet tree-lined street, this hotel is a hidden gem that feels like a nice escape from the hustle and bustle that lives just outside. Located in a revived 1918 bungalow, this residential-style resort oozes with European style. No matter what's on your agenda, if you're in town for a long weekend or an extended stay, this immaculately designed haven gives off more charming pied-à-terre vibes than any hotel you'll find in the area. It's the perfect place for those who prefer a more low-key yet luxurious LA experience.
What makes Hotel 850 SVB so special
What really sets Hotel 850 SVB apart from the rest of the buzzy locales on the WeHo, is its elevated sense of home. Staying here feels like staying over at a very chic European relative's house, with impeccable taste. It comes as no surprise really, though, considering that it was created by iconic hotelier Jeff Klein (of Sunset Tower fame). Inside, the design evokes the vibe of a classic guesthouse in the Italian countryside. Each of the 23 guest rooms was thoughtfully designed, featuring a curated selection of fine art, lush linens, and luxe touches like a cozy fireplace that just oozes cozy vibes.
Inside, guests can kick back and enjoy the communal Living Room, where guests can enjoy a coffee alongside their complimentary breakfast spread. After an afternoon of touring around town, you'll likely want to unwind at the Lobby Lounge with a cold glass of wine, or better yet, you can check out the rooftop deck and bask in some of the most stunning views of the Hollywood Hills. It's the perfect home-away-from-home for those looking to make their Los Angeles vacation feel less touristy.
How to get to Hotel 850 SVB and things to explore nearby
Getting to Hotel 850 SVB is easy, you can fly into LAX, or if you're lucky of you catch a flight into Hollywood Burbank Airport (it's one of the least crowded airports in America, so it's pretty much always a breeze). You'll definitely want to rent a car, since getting around in LA without one is not ideal. The drive will likely be a little less than an hour, depending on traffic. West Hollywood is surprisingly one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the city, so if renting a car isn't feasible, you'll have plenty to explore nearby. Nightly rates at Hotel 850 SVB typically range from $470 to $615 per night, depending on the season and room type. Guests often rave about the hotel's charm, location, service, and attention to detail.
Just outside your doorstep, you'll find an array of things to do. Cruise the shops on Melrose Avenue, grab a meal at one of LA's oldest celeb-frequented restaurants, catch a live music show at Troubadour, or hit up one of the many LGBTQIA+ bars along Santa Monica Boulevard (they're a blast!). If you're feeling a little outdoorsy, Runyon Canyon is a great nearby hike that has one of the most epic views of the Hollywood Sign. It's a must-do if you're in the area. There's also the hike up to the iconic Griffith Observatory, which is also a short drive away. Whether you're looking to get your shop on, embark on a trendy restaurant tasting, or just want to get a taste of life as a local, Hotel 850 SVB is the West Hollywood haven that will make you feel at home.