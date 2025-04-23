Escape Tourist Crowds In This Quaint Historic Bahamas Town With White Sand Beaches And Victorian-Era Homes

There aren't many places in the Caribbean that remain tucked away and unvisited by beach-loving crowds looking to savor every moment on palm-lined shores. Although the Bahamas is a top cruise destination, there is a quieter, less tourist-filled aspect of the island nation to explore. Dipping into crystal clear waters while relaxing on white beaches and enjoying the tropical sounds and sights of the region's wildlife is possible in Governor's Harbour, the capital of Eleuthera (which has some of the best resorts in the Bahamas).

Governor's Harbour is the most popular neighborhood on the quaint island, but it still remains uncrowded. Located on the Bahamas' longest island, Governor's Harbour is the place to slowly take in the island nation. Eleuthera was founded in 1648 by Captain William Sayles and a Puritan group called the "Eleutheran Adventurers." Governor's Harbour was named in honor of the island's first seat of government.

Governor's Harbour is located almost in the center of the island. June through September are typically the hottest months of the year with the most rainfall, while December to March offers cooler, drier weather. You can fly into Governor's Harbour Airport or one of the two other hubs in Eleuthera, Rock Sound International or North Eleuthera airports. The most accessible airport in the country is Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, about a 20-minute flight from Governor's Harbour. There is also a ferry service between Nassau and North Eleuthera, which takes approximately five hours. While the island itself is full of opportunities to explore attractions on foot, it is a good idea to rent a car or golf cart for trips to the beach.