Is A Rail Pass The Key To Slovenia's Scenic Routes? Here's What Rick Steves Says

In his expert decision-making, Rick Steves has considered the two main rail passes: the Slovenia Eurail Pass and the Eurail Global Pass. The former is for exclusive use within Slovenia and can be purchased for various amounts of total days (three, four, five, six, and eight), but you don't necessarily need to use it on consecutive days. A nice perk to the pass. The amount of days purchased just need to be used within a month of the first day you activate it. Sounds like a pretty good deal, right?

But with pass prices starting at $80 at the time of writing for three days and individual journeys within the country being so cheap, Rick Steves says on his website that this pass may not be worth splurging on. He's kindly illustrated his point for us in this handy map where route prices are listed in dollars — some intercity routes cost as little as $5.

The other pass Steves mentions is the Eurail Global Pass, which is extremely useful if you plan to bounce around multiple European countries on your trip. It includes use of the train services in 33 countries and gives you mountains of flexibility. You can choose between flex plans that offer nonconsecutive travel days or consecutive travel plans. But with prices starting from $336.50 at the time of writing, it's a hefty price tag compared to the $10 ride from Slovenia's underrated capital city Ljubljana to the infamously stunning Lake Bled. But there's one more local rail pass in Slovenia that Steves hasn't considered.